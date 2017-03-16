Webinar: Silicon Valley vs. France – Top Tech Trends 2017

Update: Watch the webinar video here: https://vimeo.com/209802538

What are the hottest topics in tech for 2017? Is “Big Data” still big? How about BioTech and FinTech? How do tech trends differ between the U.S. and France’s ecosystem?

Join us for a free webinar next week. Register here.

As part of a project for BPIFrance (French investment bank), Netvibes Dashboard Intelligence recently analyzed the top tech trends between Silicon Valley and France. A custom dashboard analyzed over 1 million news and high tech articles, as well as social media accounts of nearly 500 venture capitalists on both sides of the Atlantic. Just yesterday, Netvibes CEO Freddy Mini presented the findings at BPI Hub, a conference organized by BPIFrance Innovation.

If you missed the session, then join us for a free webinar next week, where Freddy will present the findings from our research. Explore what’s hot in tech in 2017 in French Tech and Silicon Valley, and see how Dashboard Intelligence can help you analyze trends online, identify key topics and understand what’s happening over time.

Top Tech Trends 2017 – Silicon Valley vs France Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 Time: 4:00pm CET / 3:00pm GMT / 11:00am EDT / 8:00am PDT (webinar recording will be available afterward) Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/216658048054638083

Can’t attend live? Please register to receive the webinar recording by email afterward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket



Related

No related posts.