Webinar: 2016 Election insights from the Netvibes dashboard

Curious about what’s happening in the 2016 Election? Want to learn more about Netvibes dashboards? Join us next week for a free webinar in which we’ll explore real-time insights from the U.S. presidential campaign, using the Netvibes 2016 live Election Dashboard.

Date: Thursday, July 28, 2016

Time: 8:00am PDT / 11:00am EDT / 4:00pm GMT / 5:00pm CET (webinar recording will be available afterward)

Register here: https://global.gotowebinar.com/manageWebinar.tmpl?webinar=5811068862346496515

As the Republican and Democratic National Conventions wrap up next week, come participate (or just watch and listen!) in this webinar highlighting and predicting key insights around this year’s U.S. presidential election. Using a live Netvibes event dashboard, we will analyze trends and sentiment happening in real-time from the convention. We’ll also look at other insights around the 2016 race, including top voter issues, candidate scandals, and more.

With the Netvibes Election Dashboard collecting and analyzing key data for the last six months, we have been able to see and predict key trends and events in the race. Check out the Netvibes Election Blog for some examples. This webinar will introduce you to the key elements of political Dashboard Intelligence, including: Key media tracking and analysis

Crisis and event alerting and insights

Predictive analytics and historical comparisons The webinar is set to be interactive, so participants can ask questions while we analyze the dashboard data in real time. Join us by registering here: https://global.gotowebinar.com/manageWebinar.tmpl?webinar=5811068862346496515 Disclaimer The Netvibes Election dashboard is meant to provide a neutral analysis of available election data. It should not be considered an official statement by Netvibes, Inc. or Dassault Systèmes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket



Related

No related posts.