Video: Top Tech Trends 2017 – Silicon Valley vs. France

In this webinar, Netvibes CEO Freddy Mini presents the findings from a new research project Netvibes conducted for French investment bank BPIFrance. What are the most popular topics in tech for 2017? How do tech trends differ between the U.S. and France’s ecosystem?

A custom Netvibes dashboard analyzed over 1 million news and high tech articles, as well as social media accounts of nearly 500 venture capitalists on both sides of the Atlantic, to determine what are the hottest topics in technology today across Silicon Valley and France. Click on the video above to watch.

BPIFrance asked us to compare 17 tech topics between France versus the U.S.

First, the most talkative topics (meaning 10+% of the overall content) were:

Mobile

BioTech

FinTech

Transportation

Security

Watch the webinar to see the full findings from our research.

You can view the slide presentation at http://netvib.es/bpi

See the full report at http://netvib.es/bpi-full-report

Netvibes Decision-Making Dashboards make it simple to track topics online, analyze data, understand trends over time, and automate actions to drive faster decisions. Discover our enterprise dashboards at http://www.netvibesbusiness.com/.

Want to know more? Contact us with questions or to get a free demo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket



Related

No related posts.