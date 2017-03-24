Video: Did Elon Musk achieve his Tesla “Master Plan”?

In 2006 Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his first “Master Plan” for the company. The plan included 4 steps to take Tesla from an early concept to mature automotive manufacturer:

Create a low volume car, which would necessarily be expensive Use that money to develop a medium-volume car at a lower price Use that money to create an affordable, high volume car Provide solar power

Did Musk succeed in his objectives? To analyze, we gathered all the available data into a Netvibes dashboard. Click on the webinar video above to watch as we cross-analyze web, social and financial data, leveraging predictive analytics and historical comparisons to evaluate Tesla’s success.

A few of the questions that Netvibes explores include:

Was the sales volume of the Tesla Roadster considered low? (Yes) Was the price point of the Tesla Roadster considered expensive? (Yes) Is the retail price of the Tesla Model 3 considered affordable? (Yes)

