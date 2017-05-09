Try Netvibes VIP free for 14 days

Netvibes Dashboard Intelligence helps consumers, professionals and teams to monitor and act on the most important information that impacts them online. If you’re new to dashboarding, now is the perfect time to try Netvibes. Beginning today, everyone who creates a new account at Netvibes.com will automatically receive a free trial of Netvibes VIP for 14 days.



We want everyone to experience the power of Dashboard Intelligence. As a Netvibes VIP, you have access to exclusive dashboard features, including:

SmartTagging – Add your own searchable tags and notes to articles on the dashboard.

Universal search – Easily find anything on your dashboard using our powerful search functionality.

Tracked Topics – Automatically stay informed about topics that are important to you.

Unlimited Potions – Control interactions between all your IoT devices and apps, without limit.

At the end of the VIP 14-day free trial, dashboards will automatically switch to Netvibes Basic, our 100% free dashboard. You can upgrade to VIP at any time for just $2/month. As a Basic user, you will no longer have access to VIP features, but you can continue to use your personal dashboard to read articles, follow websites, aggregate your social media and control your digital life automatically with Potions (Basic users are limited to 5 active Potions at once).

Business users and teams who are interested in analytics, charts, shared dashboards and other enterprise features can learn more about Netvibes Premium for Team at netvibesbusiness.com or contact us for demo.

