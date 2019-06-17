Track topics in Aerospace & Defense and read the latest news from Le Bourget – Paris International Airshow

The International Paris Airshow, the world’s largest exhibition event for the aerospace industry, runs from June 17 – 23, 2019. Leading companies in the industry gather at Le Bourget, France, to unveil new products and share ideas for the future. Join Dassault Systèmes at the Paris Airshow this week at Booth D170 in Hall 2B.

As systems become more complex to design, build and deliver, technology is transforming the way aerospace companies work. Dassault Systèmes partners with leaders in the industry to drive innovation and reinvent the sky. Visit our booth to discover how suppliers can capitalize on digitalization’s potential to standarize parts, optimize sourcing and slash costs. Embark on an augmented journey and explore the future of aerospace, including how travel habits may change over the next decade. Read more about Dassault Systèmes’ presence at the 2019 Paris Airshow: https://events.3ds.com/paris-air-show-2019.

Aerospace enterprises face the enormous challenge of staying ahead of constant regulatory and certification challenges, while also tracking competitor announcements, industry thought leaders, new laboratory research, expert opinions on social media, and countless other online sources. Whether you are on site at the conference or tracking aerospace news from home, your personal NETVIBES dashboard makes it simple to track topics important to your business and never miss an important article you want to read. Follow industry feeds and custom-tailor your dashboard to automatically capture exactly the information you need to know to make the best decisions.

To learn more about creating a basic brand monitoring dashboard and customizing the feeds and sources on your NETVIBES dashboard, please read our FAQ site: “How do I add sources?”or “How do I import any article from the internet into my dashboard?”

