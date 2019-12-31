Track Tech News at CES 2020 with NETVIBES

Happy new year! As we look to the year ahead, NETVIBES Dashboards are the perfect way to track all the news and industry events that are essential to your brand in 2020.

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) begins next week in Las Vegas, running January 7 – 10, 2020. Visit the Dassault Systèmes booth (#3726) at CES to discover how the 3DEXPERIENCE platform connects ideas, data, people and solutions in order to deliver the best experiences to consumers. To learn more about what we have in store for you, including a list of speakers and topics, please visit our CES website.

Whether you’re traveling to Vegas or working from your office, you can use your NETVIBES dashboard to follow the latest news and tech topics coming out of CES. Create a Tracked Topic for the brands or keywords you are most interested in reading about—for example: Artificial Intelligence (AI), augmented reality, robots, Internet of Things (IoT), or virtual assistants like Alexa. You can also add RSS feeds to your dashboard to follow the latest news from companies at CES.

Here are a few tech-related RSS feeds you can add to your NETVIBES dashboard:

If you’re new to NETVIBES and want to get started with a free dashboard, please watch our video.

Best wishes for 2020!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

