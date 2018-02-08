Say bye-bye to SmartTagging – Say hello to Opinions

In 2010, we introduced SmartTagging for smarter dashboards, allowing to categorize Netvibes content using your own labels (combining both a description and a sentiment) and share your thoughts and expertise with others.

Today, tagging component has been refreshed in Netvibes native reader. Now, when you read articles, you can bring up a new Opinion editor that helps you tag things super quickly, by offering you As-You-Type Suggestions.

New component, new name. Opinions are available on VIP and Premium dashboards. For example, you can flag articles to read later, classify important articles together, mark items as “Threats” or “Opportunities” or anything else you like.