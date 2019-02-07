SOLIDWORKS World 2019 opens next week

The annual SOLIDWORKS World conference opens Sunday in Dallas, Texas (February 10 – 13, 2019) and brings together members of the SOLIDWORKS community—including engineers, industry leaders, press and partners—to network and share their passion for learning, engineering, manufacturing and innovation.

Stop by the Dassault Systèmes booth at the show to learn more about SOLIDWORKS and all the applications on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, including NETVIBES and EXALEAD. Among the demos we will be showing is the design and creation of the BEAMY, a sample smart speaker-projector device. Explore how data is shared across departments and employees collaborate throughout the full product lifecycle, including:

Social ideation and collaboration Planning Mechatronics design Simulation Immersive design review Manufacturing Point of Sale Service and Support

From your NETVIBES dashboard, you can easily track the most popular topics at SOLIDWORKS World and stay on top of the latest news. If you would like to follow the conference from your own dashboard, you can add some news feeds related to SOLIDWORKS World or any related topic.

(If you need instructions to learn to add a Feed to your dashboard, please read here:

http://faq.netvibes.com/knowledgebase/articles/368627-how-do-i-add-sources-quickly)

Here are some SOLIDWORKS-related news feeds you can add:

The SOLIDWORKS Blog

https://blogs.solidworks.com/solidworksblog/feed



Born To Design – SOLIDWORKS Podcast

http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:183343949/sounds.rss



SOLIDWORKS YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?channel_id=UC0NX5l_sS-y14xc9XtPzsPw



SOLIDWORKS Forums : SOLIDWORKS World 2019 FYI

https://forum.solidworks.com/community/feeds/messages?thread=225728



These feeds will keep you informed about all the latest news coming from SOLIDWORKS World. Of course, your customizable NETVIBES dashboard is ideal for tracking news around any topics or events that interest you. Happy reading!

