Smart Factories of the Future: Track Manufacturing News with NETVIBES Dashboards

In order to deliver the customized products and personalized experience that modern consumers demand, design and manufacturing processes must evolve. New technologies are effecting digital transformation across the enterprise, delivering data intelligence to streamline and optimize the entire product lifecycle, from ideation to design to manufacturing to market. Models, supply chains and production processes will become faster, more agile and more efficient.

Join us at two upcoming conferences where Dassault Systèmes and other industry leaders will share new innovative ideas and technologies to advance the smart factory of the future:

Advanced Factories Expo & Congress

March 3 – 5, 2020 – Barcelona, Spain

Optimize your business with cutting-edge technology that transforms factories into digital factories

Smart Factory Conference

March 30, 2020 – Athens, Greece

New technologies are scaling up personalized manufacturing strategies to deliver better products, more efficiently

You can create your own custom NETVIBES Dashboard to follow all the latest news and important articles around any topic. Here are a few manufacturing-related RSS feeds that you can add to your dashboard to track what’s happening in the industry:

To learn how to get started with NETVIBES dashboards, please watch our video.

