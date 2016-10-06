Smart City Dashboard: Improving Transportation and Mobility in Singapore

By analyzing citizen complaints and other online transportation data, Netvibes’ Smart City Dashboard empowers city officials to immediately respond to incidents and improve transit services.

Smart Cities of the future will leverage technology, including data analytics and automation, to better serve citizens and visitors in all aspects of urban life. Transportation is one area that is especially ripe for disruption through the power of data. By analyzing traffic patterns, citizen complaints and other information in real time, city officials can respond immediately to problems and allocate resources more efficiently.

At the 2016 World Cities Summit in Singapore, government leaders and industry experts gathered together to address challenges and share integrated urban solutions. Netvibes provided a Smart City Dashboard for the event, focused on transportation and mobility issues in Singapore.

Challenge: To capture and analyze online citizen feedback in order to continuously improve Singapore’s mobility services

Solution: The Netvibes Smart City Dashboard gathers a variety of online sources, including news, blogs and social media, to analyze what Singaporeans think about transportation in their city. Custom charts reflect real-time data trends, while automated alerts keep city officials informed about important issues. Automatic actions, triggered by data insights, enable the city to immediately respond to incidents and even tweet automatic replies to citizens.

The dashboard is divided into several tabs, designed for different roles in the city government, such as Mayor and the Mobility Manager. The hierarchical nature of the dashboard ensures that insights can be shared readily across departments, while each user has a streamlined view of the information that’s essential to his or her specific role.

Role 1: Mayor

With many wide-ranging topics competing for the mayor’s attention, the mayor needs a dashboard focused on high-level trends in transportation. For example, the mayor can immediately get answers to questions like:

Overall, are citizens happy about transportation in the city?

What is the trend in sentiment? Are people happier this week than last?

In order to help city officials respond immediately to transportation threats, the Smart City Dashboard has been programmed to act automatically in response to data triggers. For example:



When negative Bus mentions trend upward for 5 days in a row, then automatically notify the department heads by text and email so they can act.

City officials can easily program and customize these actions by creating a Potion on the dashboard. They choose the Trigger(s) and Action(s)–e.g., If A or B triggers happen, then do X and Y actions; otherwise, do Z–and the dashboard makes it happen.

Role 2: Mobility Manager

The Mobility Manager requires both an overview of high-level issues, as well as a granular view so he or she can dig into the data to understand emerging trends. For example, are citizens more satisfied with public trains or buses? From the dashboard, the Mobility Manager can quickly discover answers to questions like:

Which form of transportation do citizens complain about most often? What’s the share of voice for each mode?

What is the trend in sentiment for each mode of transportation? (for example, Trains)

What transportation incidents are taking place right now?

Not only can the Mobility Manager monitor trends in transportation, but he or she can also analyze data to understand the impact of government projects. For example, what is the impact of the latest bus project on citizen sentiment?

When an incident arises, the dashboard immediately acts by texting the relevant stakeholders. The dashboard also creates a new project task in ENOVIA so the appropriate team can begin managing the incident right away.

Automatic Actions

Going beyond alerts, the dashboard can also execute other actions automatically, such as responding to citizen complaints on social media. For example:

When someone mentions @SingaporeBuses on Twitter AND includes negative keywords like “broken” or “overheated,” then email the social media manager and tweet a reply, thanking the citizen for the comment while assuring that the city will investigate the matter.

By better understanding how Singaporeans use transportation and what issues they currently face, the city and transit agencies are empowered to act. Through the power of data and automated actions, the government can more efficiently allocate resources, respond immediately to incidents, better serve its constituents and improve quality of life across the city.

To learn more about Netvibes Dashboard Intelligence or to arrange a free demo, please contact us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket



Related

No related posts.