Science in the Age of Experience: Follow science news from your NETVIBES Dashboard

Science empowers us to change the world. By combining science and technology, we are accelerating innovation cycles to usher in a new era of discovery and understanding.

Join us for the Science in the Age of Experience conference, to be held October 14 – 15, 2019 in Boston, hosted by BIOVIA and Dassault Systèmes.

Explore how innovations in AI, machine learning and big data analytics are enabling scientists to ask bigger questions and leverage data in new ways in order to uncover new breakthroughs.

Whether you attend the Science in the Age of Experience event in Boston, or you’re traveling around the world, your very own NETVIBES dashboard makes it easy to follow key topics and all the latest news that matters most to your business or industry. For example, you can create a Tracked Topic around a general keyword like “robotics,” or you can narrow down the search using Boolean terms and home in on exactly the articles and topics you want to read about.

Here are some science-related news feeds you can try adding to your dashboard:

EurekAlert! Science feeds https://www.eurekalert.org/rss.php

ScienceMagazine http://www.sciencemag.org/rss/news_current.xml

Phys.org https://phys.org/feeds/

Scientific American http://rss.sciam.com/basic-science

BIOVIA blog https://www.3dsbiovia.com/redesign/blog-2.html

Ready to try a NETVIBES dashboard for yourself? Watch the video to get started for free.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

