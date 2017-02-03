Scheduled maintenance for Feb. 7

Update: This maintenance has been postponed. We will let you know when it is rescheduled.

In order to provide you with an even better service, we’re going to patch our databases and do some maintenance work on our servers. And to do so, we will have to be momentarily offline.

On Tuesday, February 7 morning CET, Netvibes will have a scheduled maintenance that should not exceed 60 minutes. All dashboards (Free, VIP & Premium) will be unavailable during that period and no Pushmail will be sent.

Thank you for your understanding.

