Scheduled maintenance for Feb. 7
- February 3rd 2017 at 09:31 AM
- 22 Comments
Update: This maintenance has been postponed. We will let you know when it is rescheduled.
In order to provide you with an even better service, we’re going to patch our databases and do some maintenance work on our servers. And to do so, we will have to be momentarily offline.
On Tuesday, February 7 morning CET, Netvibes will have a scheduled maintenance that should not exceed 60 minutes. All dashboards (Free, VIP & Premium) will be unavailable during that period and no Pushmail will be sent.
Thank you for your understanding.
#1 | Silviu | February 3rd, 2017 at 9:57 am
Thank you, good luck with the updates, smooth operation.
#2 | Clem Viking | February 3rd, 2017 at 11:00 am
Thanks for the notification. I hope all goes well for you. Don’t worry if it takes a bit longer. We’ll all be OK 🙂
#3 | eddie | February 3rd, 2017 at 11:05 am
Thank you. We love Netvibes.
#4 | Dr. Thomas Marshall | February 3rd, 2017 at 11:51 am
Thank you for the notification. Love Netvibes as it organizes my sites and needs.
#5 | Mike | February 3rd, 2017 at 4:06 pm
Yes, because we can’t go without updates for about an hour.
#6 | Dr. Marshall Thomas | February 3rd, 2017 at 1:05 pm
On a Tuesday? Really? Do you not have weekends in France?
#7 | Netvibes | February 3rd, 2017 at 4:43 pm
As a matter of fact, we do. Good weekend to you, too.
#8 | Josh | February 3rd, 2017 at 1:53 pm
Awesome! will this fix the new issue of not being able to right click an item to clear it, without having to clear the feed?
#9 | Netvibes | February 3rd, 2017 at 6:53 pm
This fix won’t be released on Tuesday, the maintenance had to be planned first. But we’ll do our best to release it soon afterwards.
#10 | Cathy Lessing | February 3rd, 2017 at 2:14 pm
Appreciate Netvibes. Thank you and hope work goes smoothly.
#11 | Eli | February 3rd, 2017 at 2:18 pm
What time?
#12 | Netvibes | February 3rd, 2017 at 6:55 pm
Most likely between 10 am and 12 pm CET.
#13 | Antoine | February 3rd, 2017 at 3:04 pm
Hope you will roll back on the december “upgrade”.
#14 | Diana DuBois | February 3rd, 2017 at 6:01 pm
Yessssss!
#15 | Kelvin Ngiam | February 3rd, 2017 at 5:44 pm
Thanks ! your for years supporter.
#16 | Tim | February 3rd, 2017 at 6:00 pm
Thanks. If we can’t survive for an hour we all have problems. Thanks for the notification. Good luck.
#17 | Andrew | February 3rd, 2017 at 6:53 pm
France time in the morning, sweet I’ll be asleep!
#18 | Jeff | February 3rd, 2017 at 7:12 pm
Merci Beaucoup à tous nos amis de NetVibes. Bien sur, nous apprecions le service.
Bonne Chance!
#19 | Morten Seedorff | February 3rd, 2017 at 8:08 pm
Hope this will bring back more visible text for the RSS newspapers and headlines in bold formate – all as it use to be!
#20 | Suzie | February 4th, 2017 at 9:06 pm
Thanks so much for the heads up. Very considerate!
#21 | Paul | February 5th, 2017 at 3:47 pm
Hi Guys, I could tell you’ve got some French speakers on your staff because you’re thanking us for our “understanding”. Just as an FYI, “Merci pour votre compréhension”… in English the correct expression is “Thank you for your cooperation”. You Frenchies are expected to “understand” (passive), but us anglo-saxons are expected to “cooperate” (active) LOL/MDR.
Ayez une grande journée ! (Zut, non, c’est pas ça) 😀
#22 | cara | February 6th, 2017 at 6:51 am
thank you for keeping up the great service