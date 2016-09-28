Readability Sunset

On Friday, September 30, Readability will shut down its Bookmarking service. Here’s what you should know:

All the Netvibes features based on Readability will cease to work. Our Readability Ingredient will soon be deleted from the Potion wizard and all your Potions using Readability will be turned off until you configure them with one or several available Ingredients. You can use Pocket as an alternative.

The Readability option will also be deleted from the sharing services.

Got any questions? Feel free to contact us or leave us a comment below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket



Related

No related posts.