Read the latest AI and Deep Learning news from your NETVIBES dashboard

Artificial intelligence (AI) can mean a variety of things to different people, but overall this is one of the most popular topics in tech. AI encompasses a variety of computing approaches that automate analysis of real-time data and perform independent actions—that is, “smart” applications and devices that can learn, predict future outcomes and respond proactively. This branch of tech promises to revolutionize the way we live and work, impacting industries as diverse as Mining, Oil & Gas and Agriculture, for example.

Deep Learning and AI is a hot topic at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC), running this week, March 18 – 21 in San Jose, California. NVIDIA’s GTC conferences are part of a global event series focusing on the hottest topics in technology today. Whether you’re attending the conference in Silicon Valley or just interested in all the latest news and announcements coming out around AI, you can follow all the latest in AI from anywhere, with your NETVIBES Dashboard at your fingertips. Read articles from your favorite sources and track topics of interest to your business or role.

To follow AI and Deep Learning-related news from your NETVIBES dashboard, you can add these sources to your corpus:

From NVIDIA, the host of the conference:

The AI podcast – featuring “some of the world’s leading AI experts to explain how it works, how it’s evolving, and how it intersects with every facet of human endeavor.” RSS feed: https://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:264034133/sounds.rss



Additional AI and Deep Learning feeds:

AI Trends – “The Business and Technology of Enterprise AI” RSS feed:http://aitrends.com/feed



Artificial Intelligence News – ScienceDaily “Artificial Intelligence News. Everything on AI including futuristic robots with artificial intelligence, computer models of human intelligence and more.” RSS feed: https://www.sciencedaily.com/rss/computers_math/artificial_intelligence.xml



MIT News – Artificial intelligence “MIT News is dedicated to communicating to the media and the public the news and achievements of the students, faculty, staff and the greater MIT community.” RSS feed: http://news.mit.edu/rss/topic/artificial-intelligence2



Google AI Blog – “The latest news from Google AI.” RSS feed: http://ai.googleblog.com/feeds/posts/default?alt=rss



Artificial Intelligence on TechRepublic RSS feed: https://www.techrepublic.com/rssfeeds/topic/artificial-intelligence/





Do you have a favorite AI and Deep Learning-related news feed or podcast that we missed? Let us know in the comments. Happy reading!

