Read E3 gaming news from your NETVIBES dashboard

The world’s largest electronic gaming conference, Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) runs this week from June 11 – 13, 2019 in Los Angeles. Whether you work in the industry or are a serious gamer eager to know about the latest games, your custom NETVIBES dashboard makes it simple to stay informed and read all the news that interests you.

Track any topic from your dashboard by typing in a few keywords, such as VR (virtual reality), RPG (role-playing games), or Halo. NETVIBES will automatically collect all your articles into a convenient reading list that you can read anytime, all from one platform. Automate alerts and actions from the dashboard by using Potions: for example, whenever a new article is published with “Halo Infinity” in the title, automatically publish the link on Twitter.

Here are a few gaming-related news feeds that you can add to your dashboard to stay on top of the latest announcements coming out of the E3 conference:

Digital Trends – https://www.digitaltrends.com/e3/?feed=rss

E3 YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?channel_id=UCNy_lYhgyQAG1KAqv5DRUEw

Gamespot – https://www.gamespot.com/feeds/game-news/

Happy gaming and happy reading!

