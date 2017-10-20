November 8 in Paris: Analyzing Top Tech Trends in Silicon Valley vs. France

What are the fastest-growing tech topics in France and Silicon Valley? Which technologies will drive new economic models?

If you’re in Paris on November 8, join us for a Bpifrance breakfast event. Netvibes will present a new analysis of Top Tech Trends, comparing Silicon Valley versus the French ecosystem, with data insights delivered by Netvibes.

Register for the event

Netvibes has analyzed thousands of articles and posts by influential tech figures in France and Silicon Valley in order to identify the key technologies that will impact us tomorrow. This presentation will include all new analytics, examining the evolving trends and diving deeper into the top 6 most-popular topics. We will also expand on previous research done by Netvibes and Bpifrance to analyze technological trends on both sides of the pond. Read our Business Case for more details about the previous projects.

The breakfast presentation by Netvibes CEO Freddy Mini will be followed by a roundtable gathering, where experts in each of these technologies will share with you their vision and predictions for the evolving market.

Registration is required to participate in the event, which will be conducted in the French language. We hope to see you there!

Register here

