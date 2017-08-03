New Potion Ingredient: FTP file transfer

File Transfer Protocol is a fast and convenient way to transfer files over the Internet. This is a very common practice in the world of open-source and freely distributed software.

Today we have added a new FTP ingredient to Netvibes Potions, so you can automate your files transfer from your Netvibes dashboard.

With Potions, available for all Netvibes Dashboards, you can easily automate your business or take control of your digital life. You pick the Trigger(s) and Action(s) you want to automate, and Netvibes does the rest. (For Potion instructions, please visit our Documentation page).

Before proceeding, please note that most FTP servers require you to log in with a username and password.

New FTP Ingredient

Action:

Upload a file

Example Potions with an FTP “Action”:

When I post a photo on Instagram, then automatically backup the photo on my FTP server

When a new video file is added to my Dropbox folder, then automatically upload the file on Vimeo via FTP

These are just a few examples to get you started. With Netvibes Potions, you can mix-and-match the ingredients to do exactly what you want. Have an idea for your own FTP-enabled Potion? Let us know in the comments below.

To learn more how Netvibes Potions can automate your business, please contact us for a free demo.

