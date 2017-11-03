New Potion Ingredient: Automate your Slack with Netvibes

Slack is the most popular messaging app that brings a centralized system for communication. It offers real-time messaging, archiving and search into channels on desktop and mobile devices. Today we have added a new Slack Ingredient to Netvibes Potions, so you can automate your Slack channels and act on the app directly from your Netvibes dashboard.

With Potions, available for all Netvibes Dashboards, you can easily automate your business or take control of your digital life. You pick the Trigger(s) and Action(s) you want to automate, and Netvibes does the rest. (For Potion instructions, please visit our Documentation page).

New Slack Ingredient

Triggers:

A new message appears in channel

Action:

Post to channel

Post a direct message

Example Potions you can create with Slack ingredient:



When there is a new article that match my search criteria in a tracked topic, then automatically post to a Slack #channel and Tag this article as “Read Later” in my dashboard and Pocket



Follow the competition by automatically share their tweets or Facebook posts to a Slack channel



Automatically share new Twitter mentions on Slack through direct messages to the team members

These are just a few examples to get you started. With Netvibes Potions, you can mix-and-match the ingredients to do exactly what you want. Have an idea for your own Slack-enabled Potion? Let us know in the comments below.

To learn more how Netvibes Potions can automate your business, please contact us for a free demo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

