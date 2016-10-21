New Netvibes Potion Ingredient: Google Sheets
You may have noticed that a new Ingredient appeared in the action section of your Potion wizard: we recently added support for Google Sheets.
This new Ingredient allows you to add a line to any Google Sheets document of yours in response to any Trigger.
Here are a few examples in which the Google Sheets Ingredient is called to action:
- Each member of a marketing team likes photos and videos on Instagram with their own Instagram accounts. They want to keep track of all the items liked by the team. All they need is a Potion with multiple Instagram Triggers (one per team member) and a Google Sheets action.
- A Netvibes Premium user tags a lot of items on her Dashboard. She adds the sentiment of her choice to every time she tags. She would like to see all of her tags on a single document, ordered by sentiment.
She can create a Potion that adds a line on the first sheet of her Google Sheets document whenever she positively tags an item and another potion that adds a line on the second sheet of her document whenever she tags an item with a negative sentiment.
- A plant lover would like to find the frequency at which he needs to water his plant. He creates a Potion that adds a line in his Google Sheets document whenever his Flower Power’s soil moisture alert is activated so he can draw conclusions.
Of course, these are a just a few ideas to get you started. You can also create your own Potions from scratch with the Potion wizard to make your Dashboard act as you wish. (To learn more about Potions, please visit our FAQ page).
Got any questions? Feel free to contact us or leave us a comment below.
