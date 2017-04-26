New for VIPs: Flag articles and record opinions with SmartTagging

For only $2/month, our Netvibes VIPs enjoy special dashboard features, including:

Today we have more good news for VIPs: you can now use SmartTagging to add your own custom tags and opinions to any article on the dashboard. For example, you can flag articles to read later, classify important articles together, mark items as “Threats” or “Opportunities” or anything else you like.





SmartTags, available for Netvibes VIP and Premium users only, are fully customizable to allow you to track and tag anything: simply type in your own tagline. Along with Tracked Topics, SmartTags are a great way for you to streamline your dashboard and focus on exactly what matters to you.

For example, if you’re interested in Fitness, you could set up a Tracked Topic for “Exercise tips.” Netvibes will continually search for articles on that topic and collect them all for you in an app on your dashboard. Everytime you log in, you will instantly see all the latest content on that topic. When you read an article with specific tips you want to try, you might flag it with a custom SmartTag called “Golf Tips” or “Things to Try” or anything else you want. You can easily find all your tagged articles by searching in the Universal Search box by typing in the “tag:Golf Tips” search command.

For more tips on SmartTagging, please visit our documentation page.

