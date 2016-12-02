Back to my page

Netvibes wins “Most Innovative App” at 2016 Appsters Awards

  • Kim
  • December 2nd 2016 at 02:41 PM
  • 1 Comment

For the second year in a row, we are honored to announce that Netvibes has won an Appsters Award! At the 2016 awards ceremony in London, Netvibes was named the winner for “Most Innovative App.”

Watch the video clip below for our big moment: “And the winner is… Netvibes!”

 

Netvibes’ award-winning Dashboard of Things makes it simple to automate custom interactions between devices, data and events. Consumers can take control of their digital lives and devices, while enterprises can program their business logic to immediately respond 24/7/365. You pick the Trigger(s) and Action(s) you want to take place, and your Netvibes Potion does the rest.

Example Potions you can create:

  • Crisis alerts – If negative mentions of MyBrand increase for 5 days in a row, then email the social media team and schedule a meeting to discuss.
  • Amplify content across social channels – When my company posts a new blog, automatically share the link on LinkedIn, Twitter and our Facebook page.
  • Device automation – When my Nest Protect detects smoke in my home: If the date is Aug. 13-20 (while I’m on vacation), then text my neighbor. Otherwise, text me.

The Appsters Awards are awarded annually to recognize excellence in the apps industry. Winners were decided by a global panel of judges and honored at an awards ceremony at Apps World in London. Last year Netvibes won the Appsters Award for “Best IoT Development 2015.” See all of Netvibes’ awards here.

Want a free demo of Netvibes Potions? Contact us.

Netvibes wins Most Innovative App

One Response to “Netvibes wins “Most Innovative App” at 2016 Appsters Awards”

  1. #1 | Susan Ozols | December 24th, 2016 at 8:40 pm   Reply

    Then why did you rollout your awful NV Basic App View revamp on 12/19/16, where people are extremely frustrated w/ it being unreadable/non functional and leaving in droves to competitors’ alternatives?

