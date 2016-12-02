Netvibes wins “Most Innovative App” at 2016 Appsters Awards

For the second year in a row, we are honored to announce that Netvibes has won an Appsters Award! At the 2016 awards ceremony in London, Netvibes was named the winner for “Most Innovative App.”

Watch the video clip below for our big moment: “And the winner is… Netvibes!”

Netvibes’ award-winning Dashboard of Things makes it simple to automate custom interactions between devices, data and events. Consumers can take control of their digital lives and devices, while enterprises can program their business logic to immediately respond 24/7/365. You pick the Trigger(s) and Action(s) you want to take place, and your Netvibes Potion does the rest.

Example Potions you can create:

Crisis alerts – If negative mentions of MyBrand increase for 5 days in a row, then email the social media team and schedule a meeting to discuss.

The Appsters Awards are awarded annually to recognize excellence in the apps industry. Winners were decided by a global panel of judges and honored at an awards ceremony at Apps World in London. Last year Netvibes won the Appsters Award for “Best IoT Development 2015.” See all of Netvibes’ awards here.

