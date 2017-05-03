Netvibes is now fully integrated into the Dassault Systemes 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

Since Netvibes was acquired by our parent company Dassault Systemes in 2012, our engineering team has worked diligently to continue building new technical innovations on the dashboard, as well as collaborate toward complete integration with Dassault Systemes’. Today we are excited to announce a major milestone: all new Netvibes technology now works natively on the 3DDashboard. Future innovations in Netvibes Dashboard Intelligence will be immediately synced and available for 3DEXPERIENCE users, as well as our Netvibes dashboard users.





Dassault Systemes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform enables companies to create delightful experiences for their customers. This “business experience” platform delivers software solutions for every organization in the enterprise—from marketing to sales to engineering—that help the organization to create differentiating consumer experiences. From a single, easy-to-use interface, teams across the enterprise can leverage 3D design, analysis, simulation and intelligence software in a collaborative interactive environment.

With Netvibes Dashboard Intelligence integrated into the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform, users at all levels can easily aggregate and analyze the most important content related to their business role, as well as automate business actions to respond immediately to market conditions, 24/7/365.

To learn more about Dassault Systemes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, visit https://www.3ds.com.

For a free demo of Netvibes Dashboard Intelligence, please contact us.

