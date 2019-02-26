MWC 2019: Stay on top of the latest mobile news with NETVIBES

MWC Barcelona 2019 (known as Mobile World Congress) is underway this week in Spain, running February 25 – 28 in Barcelona. MWC brings together over 107,000 industry insiders and decision makers from more than 2,400 brands around the world to launch new products, share ideas and collaborate on the future of mobile technologies.
Even if you’re far from Barcelona, you can stay on top of all the latest industry news and announcements from your NETVIBES dashboard.
Explore the hottest topics at MWC, including:
- 5G connectivity
- AI
- Immersive content
- Digital Wellness
- Disruptive innovation
- And more
Here are some Mobile World Congress-related news feeds you can add to your dashboard
- Digital Trends
https://www.digitaltrends.com/mwc-2019/feed
- The Next Web
https://thenextweb.com/event/mwc/feed
And here is one for our french readers:
For a refresher course on how to add a new feed to your NETVIBES dashboard, please read the FAQ here:
http://faq.netvibes.com/knowledgebase/articles/368627-how-do-i-add-sources-quickly
In addition to following all the latest this week from Barcelona, from your NETVIBES dashboard you can easily track any topic important to your role or industry. Enjoy MWC!
No Comments