Monitoring aerospace certification and regulatory trends with Netvibes dashboards

The Aerospace and Defense industry faces the challenge of staying constantly abreast of the latest certification and regulatory changes and ensuring that their companies remain compliant. To do so, companies must not only monitor government and certification agencies around the world, but also track thousands of industry experts, including associations, laboratories, universities and thought leaders, to capture a full view of the trends impacting the market. When you add in the wealth of real-time information available through social media and other online channels, it’s easy to see how big this challenge is.

A Certification & Regulatory intelligence dashboard can streamline and automate much of this monitoring process, efficiently keeping aerospace companies informed about the most important information impacting the industry. For the 2016 Farnborough International Airshow, being held this week in the United Kingdom, we set up a Netvibes dashboard to automatically monitor and analyze the current trends in aerospace and defense, as well as certification and regulatory changes on the horizon.

The Netvibes dashboard monitors a wide variety of online sources published by industry experts, social media channels, news and blogs, with automatic charting and sentiment analysis to enable users to quickly understand what’s happening and home in on actionable insights. The dashboard excels at capturing diverse information and automatically identifying weak signals, alerting users to emerging trends in the market. Companies can also connect their own internal data to the dashboard to compare and analyze everything in one place. As a result, the dashboard helps companies to optimize their own regulatory research efforts and gain competitive advantage.

With all data captured and analyzed in one dashboard, aerospace companies can drive better, faster decision-making, based on real-time intelligence. Taking this action a step further, the Netvibes dashboard can also be programmed to act automatically in response to data insights. By creating a “Potion” with custom Trigger(s) and Action(s), e.g., If these 2 Triggers happen, then do Action A; otherwise, do Actions B and C, companies can program their own business logic to act immediately as data trends change. Here are a few example Potions that can be created on the Netvibes dashboard to demonstrate the value to aerospace and defense:

Top Brands: If my brand falls out of the Top 5 most-mentioned aviation companies online, then automatically send an email to the marketing team and schedule a meeting to discuss.

Change in Sentiment: If negative mentions of my brand increase on social media, then text me and send an email to the team.

Weekly report: Every Friday morning, send an email to the executive team, capturing the top articles this week around aerospace certifications and regulatory compliance.

To learn more about Netvibes Dashboard Intelligence or to arrange a free demo, please contact us.

