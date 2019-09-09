Model-Based Ecosystems and Data Interoperability at GPDIS: Read more from your NETVIBES dashboard

Are you leveraging the full value of all your digital assets throughout the entire product lifecycle? Join industry leaders from Dassault Systèmes, Boeing, Parker, and other leading companies as we explore the latest innovations in data interoperability and share best practices in accelerating toward a model-based ecosystem. Register now for the Global Product Data Interoperability Summit (GPDIS) 2019, to be held later this month in Phoenix.

Discover how to break down data silos and analyze data across projects and systems to deliver critical real-time insights to increase efficiency, design better products and speed time-to-market. If you’re able to attend GPDIS, be sure to catch our speaking session, “Cut Costs and Timelines through Part Reuse and Sourcing Optimization,” co-presented by Dassault Systèmes and Parker Aerospace. Learn how aerospace manufacturers can reduce their design cycle by 70% by reusing parts and optimizing procurement. By aggregating and analyzing decades’ worth of legacy data from disparate systems, engineers can quickly find the ideal part for any project, identify duplicates and similar components, and access all related documentation, as well as monitor part reuse across the project.

Even if you can’t attend the GPDIS conference, your custom NETVIBES dashboard is the perfect way to follow along and read all the latest news in data interoperability. Try creating your own Tracked Topic using keywords that interest you—for example, “PLM analytics.” Simply type in the search bar (you can even use Boolean phrases) and save it as a Tracked Topic, and your dashboard will automatically track and save all relevant articles for you to read later. Voilà! An instant, always-up-to-date reading list that keeps you ahead of the competition.

Looking ahead to GPDIS 2019, here are a few relevant industry feeds that you can add to your dashboard to stay on top of the latest news:

GPDIS Company Feeds:

Want to try a NETVIBES Dashboard for yourself? Watch the video to find out how to get started.

