Meet the Netvibes team: Raymon Lacy, summer intern

Last Friday, as the new intern at Netvibes, I had the opportunity to share my story with CBS 5 San Francisco. A tale 7 years in the making, my growth as an individual is showcased here–from a fresh-faced high school senior into a newly anointed graduate of UC Berkeley, embarking on the start of my career.

In my heart-to-heart interview with Wendy Tokuda, I paint a picture wrought with loss and setbacks, while overcoming obstacles through enduring love, support and tenacity. Most importantly, all of this culminates into a vision of triumph and new opportunities! Watch the video here: http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-local-news/3417629-students-rising-above-raymone-lacy/

A first-generation college student, I had to strike a balance between family ties and my own aspirations–all the while navigating uncharted waters. Initially a Computer Science/Japanese double major, I came out of the gauntlet with a degree in Media Studies – something that proved to be the intersection of all my passions and talents, including: creative writing, social networking, media theory, and technology. All this was made possible with the guidance and support of family, loved ones, and SRA.



Students Rising Above (SRA) is a non profit organization tasked with leveling the playing field for students who have faced hardship and shown the tenacity to overcome it. SRA was founded by Tokuda, an esteemed and veteran news anchor who sought to give back to the community by investing in its future. SRA invests in low-income, first generation students–helping them realize their potential by guiding and supporting them through college graduation and into the workforce. These graduates break the cycle of poverty within their own families, serving their communities, providing a new generation of employees and leaders from diverse backgrounds, and accelerating positive change.

I am proud and honored to be one such graduate!



That’s where Netvibes comes in! This summer I’m working at Netvibes as an intern in the PR and Marketing department. They are giving this new grad a chance to prove myself and learn my trade. Under Kim Terca’s tutelage, I am learning new skills and working on a variety of different projects for the Netvibes team. I don’t know what the future has in store, but spurred on by success, support, and an unflappable zeal, I am more than ready to rise to the challenge.

“Raymon is a great addition to the Netvibes team. As one of our interns, he approaches every task with energy and optimism, eager to learn and succeed,” said Kim Terca, Director of UX and PR, Netvibes.

If you’re interested in learning more about me, feel free to follow me on Twitter or Linkedin. If you would like to support SRA and play a part in the story of another SRA student, click here. If discovering the magic of Netvibes Decision-Making Dashboards more aptly suits your fancy, click here.

