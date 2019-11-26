ManuPharma 2019: Follow Pharmaceutical Manufacturing News with NETVIBES

Learn about the latest innovations in pharmaceutical manufacturing strategy at ManuPharma 2019, to be held December 3 – 4 in Frankfurt, Germany. More than 100 industry-leading pharma manufacturers will gather together to network and learn from real-life case studies.

If you’re attending ManuPharma this year, be sure to stop by the Dassault Systèmes interactive exhibition area, where we will showcase how the 3DEXPERIENCE platform helps drive innovation throughout the manufacturing lifecycle. We will also offer a workshop where you can learn about the solutions hands-on.

To learn more about digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, read our blog series.

Even if you’re far away from the ManuPharma conference, your NETVIBES dashboard is the ideal way to stay on top of all the pharmaceutical news and announcements that matter to your business.

Here are some pharmaceutical industry RSS feeds you may want to add to your dashboard:

· PharmaTimes

· FiercePharma

· The Pharma Letter

· Pharmaceutical Business Review

· PharmTech.com

Ready to try a NETVIBES dashboard? To get started for free, watch our video.

