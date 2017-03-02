Maintenance on March 6
- March 2nd 2017 at 03:38 PM
- 1 Comment
In order to provide you with an even better service, we’re going to patch our databases and do some maintenance work on our servers. To do so, we will have to be momentarily offline.
On Monday, March 6, Netvibes will undergo a 60-minute maintenance between 10am and 12pm CET. All dashboards (Free, VIP & Premium) will be unavailable during that period and no Pushmail will be sent.
Thank you for your understanding.
#1 | Jody A. Thompson | March 5th, 2017 at 4:29 pm
I’ will still have my dashboards and existing content by the time you guys are done. Yes?