Maintenance on March 6

In order to provide you with an even better service, we’re going to patch our databases and do some maintenance work on our servers. To do so, we will have to be momentarily offline.

On Monday, March 6, Netvibes will undergo a 60-minute maintenance between 10am and 12pm CET. All dashboards (Free, VIP & Premium) will be unavailable during that period and no Pushmail will be sent.

Thank you for your understanding.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket



Related

No related posts.