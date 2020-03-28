Industry Intelligence Training Video #1: NETVIBES Dashboards

This is the first in a series of training videos covering the NETVIBES Information Intelligence apps on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. In this video, titled “Dashboards,” we begin by introducing the very basics of using NETVIBES apps in the context of the 3DDashboard. The training program that these videos will be a part of is intended for customers, and this video in particular may be a bit simplistic for existing 3DDashboard users; however, the videos that will follow will include some more advanced tips and tricks and best practices. The videos are performed using an R2020x environment and there have been a few UI changes recently, related to libraries, so these tutorials are fully up to date with those changes.

The next video will be “Managing Sources.” Are there any specific topics you’d like to see us cover? Let us know in the comments.

To learn more about NETVIBES on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, visit our website.

