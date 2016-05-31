In-App Insights: Discover new insights into your feeds

Want to know how “talkative” your favorite news source is, or how many articles from that feed are stored on your dashboard? Find out all this and more with In-App Insights, now available on your Netvibes dashboard.

To find In-App Insights, simply click on the upper-right menu button for any source or feed on your dashboard. Then, click on “Insights.” You will instantly see stats related to the feed, including:

How many articles from this source are currently stored on your dashboard

Frequency of publishing: Talkative / Not Talkative

Number of posts this week

How often the feed updates on your dashboard

Last update (X minutes ago)

Next update (X minutes from now)

