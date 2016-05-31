Back to my page

Blog

In-App Insights: Discover new insights into your feeds


Want to know how “talkative” your favorite news source is, or how many articles from that feed are stored on your dashboard? Find out all this and more with In-App Insights, now available on your Netvibes dashboard.

Screenshot 2016-05-31 10.39.02

To find In-App Insights, simply click on the upper-right menu button for any source or feed on your dashboard. Then, click on “Insights.” You will instantly see stats related to the feed, including:

  • How many articles from this source are currently stored on your dashboard
  • Frequency of publishing: Talkative / Not Talkative
  • Number of posts this week
  • How often the feed updates on your dashboard
  • Last update (X minutes ago)
  • Next update (X minutes from now)

Want to keep more articles on your dashboard? Upgrade to Netvibes Premium and/or extend your AutoSave retention period. To learn more about your dashboard’s storage capabilities, please read our FAQ.

Questions? Contact us.

Related posts:

  1. New icons and updated Magazine-like layouts
  2. New views for your feeds
  3. 3 Monitoring Tools for your Netvibes Dashboard
  4. New VIP & Premium Feature: Exportable RSS for Tracked Topics

Tags: , , ,

This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 31st, 2016 at 8:20 am and is filed under Widgets. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

One Response to “In-App Insights: Discover new insights into your feeds”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *