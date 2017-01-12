Happy 2017!

From the entire Netvibes team, we wish you a happy and magical new year!

In 2016, Netvibes introduced many new features to the dashboard, including: Shared Libraries to organize lists of sources, a Geolocation facet so you can map where news is happening, Trend-Tracing Triggers so you can automate actions based on data trends and predictive analytics, and more.

We are excited for what’s in store this year, and we’re sure you are too. We all tend to set lofty New Year’s Resolutions, and studies say about 25% of resolutions are abandoned by the end of the first week of the year. But with your Netvibes dashboard, you don’t have to be part of the statistic! Customize existing Netvibes Potions or create your own to monitor your success, keep track of progress, and increase motivation to stick with your 2017 goals.

To get you started, here are a few ideas for Potions to keep your New Year’s Resolutions:



: I want to travel abroad this year, so I want to encourage myself to save for it. Whenever I receive an email about a deposit I make into my Travel Savings Account, send me a text that says, “You’re going to travel the world! Remember to deposit another $200 next week!” Bonus (for Netvibes Premium users only): Use the analytical capabilities of the dashboard to track your savings goals in a cloud-based spreadsheet. When Netvibes forecasts that I will achieve my savings goal next month, send me an email saying “Keep saving: just one month to go!”. Green thumb : I’m working on keeping my plants alive this year. When my Parrot Flower Power detects that the soil moisture or light level drops below optimum, send me a text that says, “Water me!” or “Give me more light!” depending on the alert.

Have your own idea for a New Year’s Potion? Create a Potion on your Netvibes dashboard now by clicking here. For step-by-step instructions, visit our FAQ page.

