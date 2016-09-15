Happy 11th birthday, Netvibes!

Today, September 15, 2016, Netvibes turns 11! To celebrate, we’re giving away a one-year VIP pass to 11 of our users. Want to win one? Read more below.

Since Netvibes’ founding in 2005, we’ve made a lot of additions to the dashboard over the years. Here are some of our favorite milestones from the past year:

To mark our 11th birthday and thank all of you for using Netvibes, we’re offering a one-year VIP pass to 11 blog readers. To participate, post a comment below. You can tell us how you’re using your dashboard, what your favorite Potion is, or simply wish us a happy birthday. We will pick 11 comments from the English and French versions of the blog and will announce the winners next week.

Update:

The 11 lucky winners are:

Comment #211 – Zachary Holden

Comment #101 – Javier Loffredo

Comment #166 – Lgn

Comment #342 – Kim

Comment #125 – Susanna K.

Comment #132 – Cherie Blessing

Comment #107 – Pawel

Comment #223 – Dragos

Comment #71 – Liam Reynolds

Comment #64 – Lennart

Comment #14 – layos

All these accounts have been upgraded to VIP.

Thank you all for your participation and for your birthday wishes 🙂

