Happy 11th birthday, Netvibes!
- September 15th 2016 at 03:17 PM
- 381 Comments
Today, September 15, 2016, Netvibes turns 11! To celebrate, we’re giving away a one-year VIP pass to 11 of our users. Want to win one? Read more below.
Since Netvibes’ founding in 2005, we’ve made a lot of additions to the dashboard over the years. Here are some of our favorite milestones from the past year:
- Trend-Tracing Triggers: Create Potions based on historical data trends and predictive analytics. Go beyond what just happened; automate business actions based on what is currently happening or what is forecast to happen in the future.
- Shared Libraries: Analyze any topic using “Libraries”—tailored lists of sources that are searchable, shareable and fully customizable. Create your own Library of trusted sources, or choose from expert-curated Libraries in your industry.
- Geolocation facet: Visualize on a map where news is happening or conversations are taking place.
- In-App Insights: With just a click discover new insights into your feeds, such as: How talkative is this source? How many articles from this feed are stored on my dashboard
- Compare To: With just a click, you can instantly compare the charts on your dashboard to any period of time in the past.
- Wizardry: Create a new custom dashboard in minutes.
- Award: Netvibes was named “Best IoT Technical Innovation” in the 2015/16 Internet of Things Awards.
- Award: Netvibes won the 2015 Appster award for “Best IoT Development”
To mark our 11th birthday and thank all of you for using Netvibes, we’re offering a one-year VIP pass to 11 blog readers. To participate, post a comment below. You can tell us how you’re using your dashboard, what your favorite Potion is, or simply wish us a happy birthday. We will pick 11 comments from the English and French versions of the blog and will announce the winners next week.
Update:
The 11 lucky winners are:
- Comment #211 – Zachary Holden
- Comment #101 – Javier Loffredo
- Comment #166 – Lgn
- Comment #342 – Kim
- Comment #125 – Susanna K.
- Comment #132 – Cherie Blessing
- Comment #107 – Pawel
- Comment #223 – Dragos
- Comment #71 – Liam Reynolds
- Comment #64 – Lennart
- Comment #14 – layos
All these accounts have been upgraded to VIP.
Thank you all for your participation and for your birthday wishes 🙂
#1 | Benji | September 15th, 2016 at 3:35 pm
Thanks for letting me curate my own newsfeed! Haven’t been on facebook for years.
#2 | Tom Macfarlan | September 15th, 2016 at 3:35 pm
Happy birthday! You were a huge boon when Google shut down the iGoogle landing page, and are a daily visit for me. Thanks!
#3 | Jim F | September 15th, 2016 at 5:14 pm
That’s me too! Thank you!
#4 | Thadius | September 16th, 2016 at 2:31 pm
Happy 11th Birthday Netvibes! I’m also a igoogle convert. Keep up the good work!
#5 | Dave New | September 16th, 2016 at 3:15 pm
During iGoogle’s impending shutdown, I evaluated a number of RSS readers, and picked Netvibes for being the closest in HMI to the iGoogle site. Thanks, and happy 11th birthday.
#6 | IA | September 17th, 2016 at 4:30 am
Happy Birthday, I double that as well, the better igoogle replacement.
#7 | andy drouin | September 15th, 2016 at 3:36 pm
I love my Netvibes Dashboard and couldn’t live without it. Happy Birthday! Here’s to great things to come in the next 11 years.
#8 | Daniel C. Cerveny | September 15th, 2016 at 3:38 pm
Helps to put headlines in one place. Just another day–Have a Happy!
#9 | Dirk Hasenauer | September 15th, 2016 at 3:38 pm
Congratulations! I use netvibes as the starting page in my browser. Newsfeeds and Emails at the first sight of the day. First class!
#10 | Luis Perez | September 15th, 2016 at 3:39 pm
I was using this great tool from RSS beta version until potion environment, i love it this is actually my spaceship control panel to surf the web.
#11 | Rui Felix | September 15th, 2016 at 3:40 pm
Happy birthday!
#12 | J Jordan | September 15th, 2016 at 3:41 pm
Happy Birthday
#13 | Mich | September 15th, 2016 at 3:42 pm
Happy 11th! I use you nearly daily to stay on top of multiple topics. You save me hours of time!
#14 | layos | September 15th, 2016 at 3:43 pm
The first link that I click on my bookmark bar each giving morning. I’m literally Netvibes addicted.
#15 | Gustavo | September 15th, 2016 at 3:43 pm
Happy Birth Day ! Please, follow with your excellente work. You are very superior and friendly than others newsfeeders. Congrats !
#16 | Wilfred | September 15th, 2016 at 3:43 pm
Happy 11th birthday, Netvibes!
#17 | Jim Radford | September 15th, 2016 at 3:46 pm
Happy Birthday NetVibes. I love all my website feeds being in one place!
#18 | John Taber | September 15th, 2016 at 3:46 pm
You got me back my beloved portal. I have also put some mobile site versions into small HTML widgets with great success. My favorite is PackageTrackr. It works awesome in a little window. 😉
#19 | Markus | September 15th, 2016 at 3:47 pm
Happy birthday Netvibes…
#20 | Zachary Hunter | September 15th, 2016 at 3:47 pm
Happy B-Day, NV! I love the platform. I can’t overstate how much it’s enriched my inquisitive mind. And I share proudly my end-of-year badge proving that _I_Do_Read_, even if I don’t have a giant Kindle library. 😉
#21 | Warren | September 15th, 2016 at 3:49 pm
Happy Birthday! You are my daily visit for all my new feeds!
#22 | jim hill | September 15th, 2016 at 3:50 pm
Happy Birthday!
Was lost when iGoogle closed.
Found NetVibes, and am loving it.
Thank you.
#23 | Janusz | September 15th, 2016 at 3:52 pm
It’s the best dashboard I have ever seen. It’s easy to personalize it and I have in front my eyes what I need and wont. Thank you so much for your innovations and wonderful work.
Happy Birthday!
#24 | Diane Schultz | September 15th, 2016 at 3:54 pm
Happy Birthday, Netvibes!!
#25 | Charlie | September 15th, 2016 at 3:54 pm
I use NetVibes as a dashboard to check all the news and my gmail for the morning before heading off to work. Don’t check facebook anymore. Google used to have a feature called iGoogle, or google.com/ig and it shut down, it was a lot like this, but this is better because it allows more features, which I won’t go into. Keep being useful!
#26 | Martin Farrin | September 15th, 2016 at 3:55 pm
Happy birthday Netvibes, perfect replacement for iGoogle and love seeing everything I am interested in on my dashboard every time I open my Browser. Also use your potions to email and text me when weather is nice 🙂 PotionID: aedf6862-0a0b-11e5-8f7d-782bcb117834
#27 | Jean Phillippe | September 15th, 2016 at 3:56 pm
Happy Birthday Netvibes! I use you since your 1st year, such a little dashboard but been in love ever since.
Cant wait to see with what you will surprise me in the future!
#28 | Benjamin Solum | September 15th, 2016 at 3:56 pm
Happy birthday! Count me as another happy customer after iGoogle bit the dust. You guys have been my homepage ever since!
#29 | Hector Dinamarca | September 15th, 2016 at 3:56 pm
Happy Birthday!
A few years ago, discover your aplication and fell in love.
Today, the app is still useful for me (great at a times of change of Internet) , in fact works as my start page on the browser!!
Keep growing for a lot of years!!!
#30 | Laurent | September 15th, 2016 at 3:58 pm
I Just want to wish you another successful year.
keep up the great work.
#31 | John R | September 15th, 2016 at 3:58 pm
Proud user since 2006! Here’s to another 11 years!
#32 | Patrick | September 15th, 2016 at 3:59 pm
Happy Birthday! Love netvibes, been using it since day 1
#33 | Alexandre | September 15th, 2016 at 4:00 pm
Netvibes is my browser’s homepage since 2005!
#34 | Alicia Sigal | September 15th, 2016 at 4:00 pm
Happy Birthday!
#35 | Jason | September 15th, 2016 at 4:00 pm
Happy Birthday!
#36 | Ungie | September 15th, 2016 at 4:01 pm
Happy birthday! I found netvibes when google shut down the igoogle and with all the information I can see, netvibe has it’s own monitor on my 3 monitor setup. Thanks!
#37 | Jeff Koke | September 15th, 2016 at 4:03 pm
Happy birthday! Been using Netvibes since I first heard about RSS 11 years ago. My netvibes page is the first thing I look at every day.
#38 | Shannon McCartney | September 15th, 2016 at 4:04 pm
Happy Birthday Net Vibes! I have been using mine to keep all of my business oriented sites in one place! I don’t have to “bookmark” or type them in any longer. One glace organization is amazing. 🙂
#39 | Bingen | September 15th, 2016 at 4:05 pm
Happy birthday!
I’ve been using netvibes as start page for at least 8 years, with my favorite RSS feeds & twitter widget.
(I don’t need the vip subscription. just writting to give feedback)
#40 | Michael A. "Mick" Gardner | September 15th, 2016 at 4:05 pm
When I began using Netvibes as my Homepage I had some reservations about whether or not I would be able to keep as current as I like with what’s happening throughout the world. I’m very happy to say that those reservations were unfounded as I access Netvibes multiple times each day and have access to current events across all of my many areas of interest. Needless to say, I’m extremely pleased with my decision to switch to the services offered by Netvibes.
#41 | Roger | September 15th, 2016 at 4:05 pm
Happy 11th birthday, Netvibes!
#42 | Tomasz Torcz | September 15th, 2016 at 4:06 pm
Happy birthday! For me, you are RSS reader of choice since Google Reader ended.
#43 | Alexandre | September 15th, 2016 at 4:06 pm
Happy Birthday, Netvibes!!! FELIZ ANIVERSÁRIO, NETVIBES! I’m from Brazil, and i love this revolution to see my RSS and other news, direct on my PC, thank Netvives!
#44 | Søren Langelykke | September 15th, 2016 at 4:06 pm
Happy birthday. I have used Netvibes for many years as my start page with feeds from my favorite newssites and email accounts.
#45 | Mi | September 15th, 2016 at 4:07 pm
Happy birthday! Netvibes saves me so much time in keeping up with my RSS feeds. Super efficient and increased productivity
#46 | Alex.. | September 15th, 2016 at 4:12 pm
Happy birthday Netvibes ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡
#47 | Eli | September 15th, 2016 at 4:12 pm
Happy birthday Netvibes!
#48 | Mauricio Castro | September 15th, 2016 at 4:12 pm
Happy birthday Netvibes! Congrats to the team behind the tool I use every single day to get all news I could possibly want.
Cheers!
#49 | James | September 15th, 2016 at 4:13 pm
Happy Birthday – I am so happy with netvibes – use multiple times a day for all my newsfeeds
#50 | Mike | September 15th, 2016 at 4:14 pm
Happy – b-day!
#51 | Omar-Pierre Soubra | September 15th, 2016 at 4:14 pm
Happy Birthday Netvibes! Thanks for the great platform!
#52 | Mr A | September 15th, 2016 at 4:15 pm
Many feed readers come and go. Yet here I am still using Netvibes as my homepage.
#53 | Brendan D | September 15th, 2016 at 4:16 pm
Happy Birthday! I have been using Netvibes as my home page for a couple year and it’s been awesome.
#54 | victor bustos | September 15th, 2016 at 4:19 pm
Happy birthday Netvibes i has been used the service over 7 years and i just to say thanks for be the best Rss platform…
#55 | Doug | September 15th, 2016 at 4:20 pm
Happy birthday NetVibes! Thank you for being m first stop to everything!
#56 | Javier | September 15th, 2016 at 4:23 pm
Happy birthday. Llevo usando Netvibes ni recuerdo la cantidad de años es mi ventana principal cada día lo primero que veo es mi tablón de resumen. Ahora necesitamos cambiar para el correo electrónico porque hay widgets que no funciona con nuevas versiones, pero se me ha hecho imprescindible.
#57 | Paula | September 15th, 2016 at 4:27 pm
Happy birthday… my favorite dashboard ever!
#58 | Danilo Corci | September 15th, 2016 at 4:30 pm
Happy Birthday! When Google Reader was killed, i thought i would die too. But then, i discovered Netvibes and, damn, you guys do better than Google. Be proud!
#59 | Jean | September 15th, 2016 at 4:33 pm
Thank you for all and happy birthday!!
#60 | jim | September 15th, 2016 at 4:34 pm
A great replacement for what I was doing with igoogle.
#61 | Andy | September 15th, 2016 at 4:35 pm
Buon compleanno. Scrivo in italiano anche perché è la mia lingua e il mio inglese è pessimo. Uso Netvibes da anni e mi trovo molto bene, è un ottimo aggregatore di notizie… in un colpo d’occhio riesco a seguire tutte le novità degli argomenti che mi interessano!!! Grazie e auguri.
#62 | it0 | September 15th, 2016 at 4:37 pm
Always updated thanks to you! Happy birthday 🙂
#63 | Chris | September 15th, 2016 at 4:40 pm
Happy birthday, Netvibes! I don’t know what I’d do without you.
#64 | Lennart | September 15th, 2016 at 4:40 pm
Happy Birthday, I’ve been using your service for years!
#65 | Arnab Banerjee | September 15th, 2016 at 4:41 pm
Happy birthday to my igoogle replacement!
#66 | Patrick Andrae | September 15th, 2016 at 4:43 pm
Happy birthday Netvibes!!! I love to use netvibes to stay up to date each single day. Most exiting is the feature to combine all my news streams – even with the google search option, I can combine every single topic. thanks to the whole team behind it!
#67 | Tim | September 15th, 2016 at 4:43 pm
Joyeux anniversaire à ma page d’accueil préférée 🙂
#68 | Lisardo | September 15th, 2016 at 4:45 pm
Happy Birthday. The thing I like most of Netvibes is its ability to show me everything that interests me every day. Thanks for being there.
#69 | Jim Lockett | September 15th, 2016 at 4:45 pm
I love Netvibes. I use it as my home screen and it is my source for news everyday! Happy Birthday!
#70 | Lau | September 15th, 2016 at 4:49 pm
Happy birthday! Keep up the great work!
#71 | Liam Reynolds | September 15th, 2016 at 4:49 pm
Happy Birthday
#72 | Suzie | September 15th, 2016 at 4:58 pm
I too was left w/o a landing page when google left the stage. Thanks to Netvibes, I found a great place to go! Thank you and Happy Birthday!
#73 | Jeff | September 15th, 2016 at 4:58 pm
I use my dashboard to open my eyes to the conspiracy of the day.
#74 | Ted | September 15th, 2016 at 5:00 pm
Happy Birthday, Netvibes! You’re the first page I go to every morning to check on the blogs I follow. Thank you!
#75 | Karen Seeley | September 15th, 2016 at 5:00 pm
Happy Birthday Netvibes, use it as my start page every day!
#76 | Stanley Fenech | September 15th, 2016 at 5:03 pm
Happy birthday NetVibes. Basically, I set NetVibes as my landing page, and implemented a personal gadget to hold my bookmarks. Another gadget which I do like a lot is the “Todo List” and the gadgets for the gmail and the google calendar. My main quick tools became so handy, and the fact that I can have them where ever I log on from, makes things easy to shift from one machine to another, being at home or at the office. Thanks for all this.
#77 | DanW | September 15th, 2016 at 5:03 pm
Happy Birthday! I use it as a very compact yet full-featured news reader.
#78 | David449420 | September 15th, 2016 at 5:04 pm
Happy 11th Birthday. For years now, your dashboard has been my start page.
#79 | L Rider | September 15th, 2016 at 5:07 pm
The only way to get the information I want without having to filter all of the garbage! Happy Birthday Netvibes!
#80 | Jason Pastrick | September 15th, 2016 at 5:07 pm
Happy 11th birthday, Netvibes! Ijust learned how to create Ptions, thanks!
#81 | kirk56k | September 15th, 2016 at 5:13 pm
Happy 11th birthday to the only decent iGoogle replacement.
#82 | Andrey | September 15th, 2016 at 5:13 pm
Happy Birthday Netvibes! Thanks for the great start page!
#83 | Rolando | September 15th, 2016 at 5:14 pm
Happy Birthday Netvibes, my favorite homepage.
#84 | Dejan | September 15th, 2016 at 5:15 pm
Happy 11th birthday. I was happy when I found my Google Reading replacement, few years ago. Does anybody still remember Google? 😉 My easiest tool to read my news and blogs.
#85 | Andrew Smith | September 15th, 2016 at 5:16 pm
Happy Birthday! And thanks for the great product you have offered for all these years!
#86 | hodosh | September 15th, 2016 at 5:17 pm
Happy Birthday Netvibes!!! My college student son set me up with you years ago and I have never used anything else. Love having what I want to see instead of a bunch of superfluous information I don’t need…….the best dashboard out there as far as I am concerned.
#87 | Beth V. | September 15th, 2016 at 5:17 pm
Happy Birthday!
#88 | Bob Wilson | September 15th, 2016 at 5:18 pm
Happy Netvibes! Your team has created such a wonderful product. Netvibes has changed how I manage my day-to-day online life. I love Netvibes and wish your entire staff a Happy Birthday & continued growth & success! God Bless.
#89 | MiKE | September 15th, 2016 at 5:21 pm
Happy Birthday to the most extraordinary and unique netvibes : a great online service and user experience 🙂 Love it {since 11 years!}
#90 | Sharon | September 15th, 2016 at 5:24 pm
News &
Entertainment
Titans. have a
Very
Interesting
Birthday &
Everlasting
Success.
#91 | Allan | September 15th, 2016 at 5:27 pm
Happy Birthday!
When iGoogle closed i found NetVibes.
Thank you.
#92 | munky | September 15th, 2016 at 5:29 pm
Happy birthday! Still Netvibes is one of my daily routine visited websites!
#93 | Abraao Antunes | September 15th, 2016 at 5:31 pm
When the GReader dies, I’m cried…
But when I discovered NetVibes, I thought: I Will Survive! Thanks a lot for all your support!!
Abraham
#94 | Chas | September 15th, 2016 at 5:32 pm
When iGoogle shut down on 13 November 2013 I, like many others, thought that was the end of the internet world for me…that was until I searched the internet and discovered Netvibes…and then a whole new internet world opened up for me. The sun was shining once again and life was worth living once more. I found I could add widgets to my Homepage, and apps to enable me to keep up with current affairs and news items from all over the world, from sources like the BBC and ITV. All courtesy of Netvibes whom I’ve been with ever since and wouldn’t be without!
#95 | SAC | September 15th, 2016 at 5:36 pm
Hi,
Happy birthday. I learned RSS from you.
Thanks.
#96 | Michael Brown | September 15th, 2016 at 5:37 pm
Happy Birthday
#97 | Allen Chen | September 15th, 2016 at 5:37 pm
Thank you. Happy anniversary!!
#98 | Alison Perry | September 15th, 2016 at 5:45 pm
Happy Birthday! I really like my Dashboard – it is so easy to keep track of all kinds of information. You replace iGoogle and Google Reader for me, and I have found I much prefer Netvibes!!!!! Please stay and never go away! 🙂
#99 | wj | September 15th, 2016 at 5:46 pm
Happy birthday! To misquote Spinal Tap, “My browser home page goes to 11.”
#100 | Frank Forgione | September 15th, 2016 at 5:49 pm
Excellent dashboard!
#101 | Javier Loffredo | September 15th, 2016 at 5:50 pm
Happy birthday
#102 | JP | September 15th, 2016 at 5:55 pm
Happy BirthDay
#103 | Jon H | September 15th, 2016 at 5:55 pm
Happy 11th birthday!
#104 | Jonee Platt | September 15th, 2016 at 6:02 pm
So happy to have found Netvibes, I feel so organized when I check in on my home page everyday. Happy Birthday!
#105 | Ariel | September 15th, 2016 at 6:02 pm
Happy Birthday to my long standing home page!
#106 | Adrian | September 15th, 2016 at 6:04 pm
Happy birthday!!
I hope you continue dashboarding everything 11 years more (as a minimum)
#107 | Pawel | September 15th, 2016 at 6:06 pm
Happy Birthday !
Netvibes is the best browser dashboard !
#108 | Brian Flynn | September 15th, 2016 at 6:07 pm
Happy Birthday Netvibes!!! Love the dashboard. use it allllllday! Thanks!
#109 | Checo | September 15th, 2016 at 6:09 pm
¡Feliz cumpleaños! I’ve been using netvibes since 2008 and couldn’t be more productive. I love the reddit potion 😀
#110 | Brent Bordelon | September 15th, 2016 at 6:12 pm
Happy Birfday!
Netvibes has been my startup and homepage for several years now – both at work and at home.
#111 | Sye van der Veen | September 15th, 2016 at 6:13 pm
Happy Birthday!
#112 | Jaina | September 15th, 2016 at 6:15 pm
Happy birthday, Netvibes! Long live RSS!
#113 | William Chinn | September 15th, 2016 at 6:18 pm
Searched for a replacement for iGoogle. Yahoo’s Homepage didn’t have the level of support I needed. Netvibes, though harder to set up, offered the level of support for the interests I have, namely email, photography, anti gun-control, sports, world and local news. I am happy with the free version but would like to test the VIP version.
#114 | nokistein | September 15th, 2016 at 6:18 pm
Happy birthday. Will love to be one of the lucky winners!.
#115 | Kimberly Wilson | September 15th, 2016 at 6:27 pm
Hey Netvibes! Happy 11th Birthday! And thank you for making my morning readings a pleasurable experience. Most of my colleagues use you now as well! Keep the vibes movin’….
#116 | taka | September 15th, 2016 at 6:28 pm
Happy Birthday!
NetVibes is great rss reader site.
Thank you.
#117 | Andrea | September 15th, 2016 at 6:28 pm
Happy Birthday
#118 | Lucie | September 15th, 2016 at 6:30 pm
Happy birthday Netvibes! I can’t believe you’ve been my homepage for all these years! You’re my fave!
#119 | Paul | September 15th, 2016 at 6:38 pm
I also switched from iGoogle. Wish I’d found Netvibes sooner.
Thank you for the awesome homepage and happy birthday.
#120 | Oliver Siodmak | September 15th, 2016 at 6:42 pm
When iGoogle was shutdown a few years ago, NetVibes become my primary home page. It is a great way for me to get information at a glance!
Happy Birthday Netvibes!! Lookin’ Good!!
#121 | rz | September 15th, 2016 at 6:43 pm
I’m an iGoogle refugee too.
Thanks a lot for the service netvibes!
#122 | Anghel | September 15th, 2016 at 6:47 pm
I use Netvibes since 2006. I am addicted to Netvibes. I use it almost everyday! To me is a window to the world. Every morning at coffee I start the day with my feeds. I want to know the last news in many fields of science, art, culture, psychology, even humour. Netvibes is a huge library of news and informations to me. And that defines me as human being marching to Wisdom. Happy birthday Netvibes and keep going!
#123 | LisaM | September 15th, 2016 at 6:51 pm
Love my longtime Netvibes homepage. Thanks for the innovation and Happy Birthday!
#124 | Rick Stanton | September 15th, 2016 at 6:53 pm
I have used Netvibes as my Business Intelligence Dashboard for all of my customer accounts for a number of years. It gives me instant access to news, key metrics and trends. I’ve shared those with some of the Netvibes team. Happy birthday!
#125 | Susanna K. | September 15th, 2016 at 6:53 pm
Happy birthday! I depend on Netvibes to show me what’s going on in the world via newsfeeds from my favorite blogs & news sources.
#126 | Rolf Arne | September 15th, 2016 at 6:57 pm
Happy birthday!
I have been using this site to manage my web links and store lots of small bits and texts for ten years or so now 🙂
I really hope it will last for the next ten years to come as well!
#127 | Jena | September 15th, 2016 at 6:57 pm
Happy birthday Netvibes! I’ve been using your site ever since iGoogle shut down!
#128 | JJ | September 15th, 2016 at 6:58 pm
Happy Bday Netvibes! Love the feeds. Keep up the great work.
#129 | Gad Ravid | September 15th, 2016 at 7:02 pm
Wow! Happy birthday! this is great. I use netvibes for many years already especially the Inbox, favorites and some more stuff. you are the best!
#130 | Vanon | September 15th, 2016 at 7:11 pm
Happy Birthday, Netvibes! Nothing quite like it. I use it mainly on my PC (Firefox pinned tab) to keep up on a dozen of my favorite news sources throughout the day. Definitely my most used and visited site for many years straight now! Thanks to all of you guys and gals.
#131 | Cindy | September 15th, 2016 at 7:16 pm
11 years! WOW, how time flies! I love Netvibes and use it every day. Would be interested in trying out a VIP account, especially if it’s free for a year! 🙂
#132 | Cherie Blessing | September 15th, 2016 at 7:23 pm
I tell everyone about my netvibes page, which brings what I want to me. Happy birthday to you! Woohoo!
#133 | Andrew Furphy | September 15th, 2016 at 7:31 pm
happy birthday. personally i count the years of my life in heck…
#134 | Manuel García de Paredes | September 15th, 2016 at 7:35 pm
Happy bday, Netvibes. Have breakfast with you every day!!!!
#135 | Pascal Foucault | September 15th, 2016 at 7:36 pm
Well done!
#136 | Frank | September 15th, 2016 at 7:41 pm
Happy!
#137 | Jeffrey Dates | September 15th, 2016 at 7:56 pm
Every since iGoogle was discontinued I’ve been an avid netVibes user and fan!
Love the service and wish you guys a Happy Birthday!
Cheers!
#138 | Janis Thomson | September 15th, 2016 at 7:58 pm
Netvibes is ace so easy to see everything in one place My friends were impressed
#139 | Karina Herman | September 15th, 2016 at 8:06 pm
Happy Birthday! I love my great vibrations everyday from my creative netvibes home page. Thank you!!
#140 | Dana | September 15th, 2016 at 8:10 pm
Happy birthday Netvibes!Thank you for taming the wild beast that is the Internet.
#141 | Jim Davis | September 15th, 2016 at 8:11 pm
Netvibes has been my home screen since day one. Keep up the great work.
#142 | Lee Family | September 15th, 2016 at 8:24 pm
happy birthday Netvibes! I use Netvibes to organize all my bookmarks!
#143 | Dave | September 15th, 2016 at 8:27 pm
Happy 11th NetVibes! I discovered you after Yahoo changed their podcast platform so my feeds were directed to the web page for each individual podcast instead of the actual podcast file. I know, right? Yahoo “fixing” something that wasn’t broken. I wonder why they were just sold. Anyway, on NV, my podcast feed is always there waiting for me. You rock, thanks!
#144 | David Fross | September 15th, 2016 at 8:27 pm
Happy Birthday! Been using Netvibes as an RSS reader for probably… 11 years. 🙂
#145 | Asier | September 15th, 2016 at 8:27 pm
Happy birthday!! Thanks a lot for all this years! 🙂
#146 | David | September 15th, 2016 at 8:41 pm
I love Netvibes, it’s my go-to for all my RSS feeds. Happy Birthday!
#147 | TH | September 15th, 2016 at 8:54 pm
I found you when Igoogle shut down, and never looked back. It’s so much better here. Thank you and Happy 11th Birthday!
#148 | Sven | September 15th, 2016 at 8:56 pm
Happy birthday Netvibes
#149 | Sean Wiese | September 15th, 2016 at 8:59 pm
Happy Birthday NetVibes. Thanks for keeping my security dashboard my go-to-homePage!
#150 | Andrea | September 15th, 2016 at 9:01 pm
Happy BDay!
#151 | Michael Zitterman | September 15th, 2016 at 9:04 pm
First place I go in the internet every day – don’t know what I would replace it with.
#152 | Alexander Kreisler | September 15th, 2016 at 9:11 pm
Netvibes is best for curating diverse feeds, like I do.
#153 | Bogdanovix | September 15th, 2016 at 9:42 pm
Happy birthday dudes. Your website is amazing. You rock.
#154 | Brett Beauchamp | September 15th, 2016 at 9:44 pm
Happy Birthday Netvibes! Found you when iGoogle shut down. Have loved it everyday since.
thanks!
#155 | xjetil | September 15th, 2016 at 9:47 pm
And here is to 11 more 😀
It’s been my startpage for almost all that time, and you guys haven’t skipped a beat. The uptime you have compared, and stability pulling from so many sources is impressive. Truly a great project.
Happy birthday.
#156 | Jeroen | September 15th, 2016 at 9:48 pm
Happy Birthday … Netvibes remains my daily dosis of the best of the internet! Thanks to the whole team! Great job!
#157 | Richard | September 15th, 2016 at 9:50 pm
Use you for all my newsfeeds and all my hobby feeds all the time: so much better than having to search all the papers and all the blogs
Thanks and happy birthday
#158 | smckane | September 15th, 2016 at 9:56 pm
Happy Birthday 🙂
#159 | Glen | September 15th, 2016 at 10:09 pm
Thanks Netvibes, you’ve enabled me to monitor a very wide range of blogs so I can stay on top of a lot of different topics. Hope you’re around for a lot longer!
#160 | jsivna | September 15th, 2016 at 10:09 pm
Don’t want anything more from you, just to say Happy birthday/Bon anniversaire Netvibes!! and merci beaucoup for everything you do!!
#161 | sandrayln | September 15th, 2016 at 10:15 pm
Happy birthday!
#162 | Aoxomosoa | September 15th, 2016 at 10:18 pm
Happy Birthday.
#163 | Aoxomoxoa | September 15th, 2016 at 10:18 pm
Happy birthday
#164 | Jim Newman | September 15th, 2016 at 10:33 pm
I love me potion that does stock alerts to trigger me looking for trades. Happy Birthday!
#165 | Phillip Daddy | September 15th, 2016 at 10:44 pm
Happy birthday! Ever since iGoogle demise NetVibes has been my first port of call for the day.
#166 | Lgn | September 15th, 2016 at 10:48 pm
HappyB to my homepage since years! Thank you guys!
#167 | Sydney Wired | September 15th, 2016 at 10:50 pm
Happy birthday Netvibes!
I use my dashboard everyday and have been doing so for about 10 years.
I keep all my RSS feeds in different tabs and know what’s been read without visiting so many sites. 🙂
#168 | Evgeny | September 15th, 2016 at 10:55 pm
Happy birthday,dear Netvibes! You’re the best reader ever! i’ve been using your site for 3 yaers already and i’m thankful to the Netvibes crew for the great job! i really love it. I wish you every success!
#169 | Chris Peivanis | September 15th, 2016 at 10:59 pm
I started using netVibes ever since google reader closed and I love it! Happy birthday netvibes! <3
#170 | Jatan Patel | September 15th, 2016 at 11:01 pm
I love the dashboard for keeping my feeds organized and for the potions that update me if I miss an update.
#171 | Ed | September 15th, 2016 at 11:12 pm
Happy Birthday, Netvibes! You’re my homepage ever since iGoogle was put down, and I’ve been pretty satisfied. Cheers!
#172 | Yas | September 15th, 2016 at 11:13 pm
Wonderful achievement! Congratulations on your 11th candles 🙂
netvies has been my guide in the flood of internet information. My day starts with this simple concise presentation of what is happening in this world. No need to say but my netvibes really vibes with international contents (am a native Japanese).
Keep goin’!
#173 | Angela | September 15th, 2016 at 11:34 pm
Happy birthday, Netvibes! You are great!
#174 | Galen | September 15th, 2016 at 11:36 pm
¡Happy Birthday! Netvibes, my feed reader, forever. 😉
#175 | Mechasilva | September 15th, 2016 at 11:38 pm
Happy Birthday, Netvibes! Thanks for being the ultimate homepage!
#176 | RaphRaym | September 15th, 2016 at 11:38 pm
Happy DBay Netvibes!! Well done Netvibes Team!!
I have been a user of Netvibes since the Anise, Cinnamon and the Coriander versions (even was beta tester) and still an avid user. Best visual Dashboarding tool ever to follow news, trends and social networks or any topic that matters to the user !!!
#177 | VP Hedderel | September 15th, 2016 at 11:40 pm
Happy 11th birthday! Netvibes has been indispensable for helping me navigate the ongoing wealth of internet information. I never fail to talk to my tech friends about how impressed I am with Netvibes.
#178 | Melissa Landi-Quiter | September 16th, 2016 at 12:19 am
I truly love the way I can make it feel like me. It offers everything I need in one place. I would be lost without it. Happy 11! Since 11 is a power number, this may be your best year ever.
#179 | Jerry | September 16th, 2016 at 12:28 am
Happy Birthday, you rock!
#180 | Jon | September 16th, 2016 at 12:53 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes!! I’ve been with you a good many of those 11 years you’ve been around. There have been a few stumbling blocks along the way but you’ve been great about correcting them pretty quick. Thanks for the great site, and being a great homepage!
#181 | weiliu | September 16th, 2016 at 12:53 am
Happy birthday Netvibes! like the RSS feeds
#182 | Linda Maddox | September 16th, 2016 at 1:04 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes! I honestly don’t know what I would have done without Netvibes. I’m so glad you came along. I love the user friendly dashboard, the ability to select what I want to see, how I want to see it, and when I want to see it. And, although I mainly stick with one of the cool themes, I have the ability to change the look and feel on a whim too. You can’t get any better than that! I love that I can stay on top of headline news, sports, fashion, health, you name it, I can see it, all on my home page. Thank you Netvibes.
#183 | Marsha | September 16th, 2016 at 1:09 am
I thought nothing could replace my iGoogle homepage. Boy, was I wrong! Netvibes is THE best homepage/start page/dashboard on the internet. It is super customizable with widgets, themes, and tab layouts. You can have it your way with Netvibes. I recommend it to everybody looking for a homepage.
Netvibes, happy birthday! Nothing compares 2 U. (That’s a Prince song by the way).
P.S. I hope it lasts forever.
#184 | Valerie Hawkins | September 16th, 2016 at 1:23 am
Happy 11th birthday, Netvibes! There’s no one else that does what you do! I use your dashboards for library-specific news; news about the American Library Association; and Second life — AND I’m planning another one. Here’s to another 11 and more!
#185 | eddie | September 16th, 2016 at 1:29 am
Happy birthday. Better than iGoogle.
#186 | Crays | September 16th, 2016 at 1:42 am
Happy birthday! i Love Netvibes!
#187 | Rob | September 16th, 2016 at 1:48 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes. Been using Netvibes for years now. Before it was public. I’ve tried others but nothing compares. Thanks.
#188 | Martin | September 16th, 2016 at 2:25 am
Happy 11th birthday, Netvibes! I been using daily for years, it’s my start page for all and I’m very, very satisfied. So useful! Thanks for all!
#189 | Rob Fabian | September 16th, 2016 at 2:25 am
Happy Birthday to my long-time starter page!
#190 | Antong KWOK | September 16th, 2016 at 2:34 am
I’ve been using Netvibes for many years, since early Netvibes’ with its features starting from:
-None https
-Multiple RSS feeds in customize view
-Various API apps, Facebook, Linkedln, Twitter, Emails, Notes, Todo
-I think almost last two years ago, enable for https logon.
-Potions, to automate tasks.
One options not tested is the data features. Happy Anniversary of 11th, Netvibes!
#191 | Rudy Reckel | September 16th, 2016 at 2:42 am
Happy Birthday! netvibes became a savior whem Microsoft killed My MSN, even showing my the features I didn’t even realize I was missing.
#192 | Brian | September 16th, 2016 at 2:53 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes! I use Netvibes as my home page and love how I can customize it with daily cartoons, news and weather as well as personal notes and quotes! I searched through several options and this was the best fit for what I was looking for, I haven’t looked back!
#193 | KerryJ | September 16th, 2016 at 2:56 am
Merci Beaucoup and thank you very much for a great platform!
I use Net Vibes to bring in articles of interest for work, study and people with whom I want to stay in touch.
NetVibes is one of my favourite filters for the firehose of information out there on the web – turning the torrent into a useful and manageable stream of information I can dip into any time.
Happy birthday!
Cheers and wishes for many, many more —
KerrJ
#194 | bill | September 16th, 2016 at 2:58 am
What a GREAT service you offer. No more digging around and getting lost on the web. You make it wasy to read the articles I am interested in.
#195 | rjs0 | September 16th, 2016 at 3:08 am
thanks for being here when google reader went down, and thanks for this opportunity to tell you what bugs me about Netvibes: the automatic refresh…when i’m called away or need to leave my work here, i’ll often find that the tab i’ve got open has been refreshed, and that the article i had just opened has been deposited in “recently read” – thus i have to go there to read that, then come back to the tab i was browsing…that’s an unnecessary annoyance and should stop…i think most users are intelligent enough to know they have to refresh the page every now and then to see the latest content…
#196 | Ken K | September 16th, 2016 at 3:30 am
Happy 11th birthday, Netvibes! I visit this website regularly to see an aggregate of all my tracked social media. Once I migrate here from Feedly, I am so happy. Thank you so much.
#197 | Humberto Kalinesti | September 16th, 2016 at 3:35 am
For years I use the service and has changed my way of interacting with Internet. It never has been easier to keep up with the information that interests me. Netvibes is an example of how things are done well. Happy birthday and excuse the English translation from Argentina, greetings.
#198 | Andrés Palacios | September 16th, 2016 at 3:46 am
I use Netvibes since 2013, when Igoogle closed. And it has been a wonderful experience to have access to my feeds in a simple, smart and strategic way… Happy Birthday Netvibes…
#199 | The Cyber Sensei | September 16th, 2016 at 3:47 am
I never knew our birthdays were so close! (mine’s on the 20th) — I would love to kick off my next year of life with a netvibes vip account! Thanks! ^_-
#200 | wendy | September 16th, 2016 at 3:54 am
This is my go to site everyday. Would be lost without Netvibes
#201 | Mendo | September 16th, 2016 at 4:12 am
With Netvibes I have been able to keep pace with pertinent information according to my location due to my job with UPS and constant travel. I have stopped watching TV and relay on this interface for articles, weather, Maps…
Happy 11th B Day Netvibes staff!
#202 | Sean Charles | September 16th, 2016 at 4:13 am
Congrats on your anniversary. I like your style. I run a social media marketing agency and would love to try a VIP membership. Namaste!!
#203 | John Bean | September 16th, 2016 at 4:14 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes…I use my Dashboard as my Start Page…I find it very helpful to have my weather, e-mail, and Facebook feeds right at my fingertips… Looking forward to 11 more years !!!
#204 | Alex Kupiakov | September 16th, 2016 at 4:28 am
С днем рождения. Отличный инструмент, Нэтвайбс!
#205 | Onder | September 16th, 2016 at 4:30 am
I have started using netvibes as my newsfeed reader after iGoogle became obsolete. But this is much better, and offers much more. Thanks and happy birthday!
#206 | Thorsten | September 16th, 2016 at 4:34 am
Happy Birthday, thanks for this great tool – it gives me the flexibility to switch between different places and I’ always informed in my feed collections.
#207 | Oprea Gheorghe | September 16th, 2016 at 4:52 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes, I’ve been using your service for years!
#208 | Joseph Dabbs. | September 16th, 2016 at 4:58 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes!
Since there’s quite a few iGoogle refugees here, is there a better RSS non-reader widget? My page full of feeds works, but with the default widget inactive feeds get stale items dredged up regularly, making it difficult to tell at a glance if there’s new content.
#209 | Alan Steele | September 16th, 2016 at 5:11 am
Wow .. Happy Birthday!
I hope the scoring for winners is weighted in favor of long-time users, because I am willing to bet I beat most of the commenters above in terms of the original registration date for my Netvibes account 🙂
#210 | Lauri | September 16th, 2016 at 5:13 am
Happy birthday my old friend!
#211 | Zachary Holden | September 16th, 2016 at 5:14 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes! I use the dashboard every day to monitor media from all across the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia. I have to compile summaries every day of events that have operational implications for the work that we do at the United Nation’s World Food Programme – the world’s largest humanitarian relief organization. And I had those reports directly to the Executive Director of WFP here at Head Quarters in Rome. My team could really make good use of a VIP Pass since WFP fed nearly 80 million people in need last year across 81 countries!
#212 | Zachary Holden | September 26th, 2016 at 1:31 pm
We won! Thank you NetVibes! If you are interested in doing a press release about working with WFP or are passing through Rome and would like to visit our team, please drop me a line at my registered email address. Cheers!
#213 | J | September 16th, 2016 at 5:16 am
I can’t believe it’s been so long! Your product has been consistently excellent. Happy Birthday and here’s to many returns.
#214 | Jam | September 16th, 2016 at 5:21 am
Hey Netvibe. Coming to you as igoogle was died and wont go. Using it for news (technews and so on) from germany
#215 | Freddy Vanspringel | September 16th, 2016 at 5:31 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes. Thanks for bringing some structure in my internet life 🙂
#216 | Andreas | September 16th, 2016 at 5:33 am
Happy birthday from Germany! Ihr seid seit langer Zeit meine Startseite. Great job!
#217 | mike | September 16th, 2016 at 5:54 am
Netvibes has been my home page for years.
#218 | Eeppi Nieminen | September 16th, 2016 at 5:56 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes, I wish more sites had RSS still. I’m using Netvibes to curate industry, startup and coaching news as the founder at http://www.coachilla.co.
#219 | Gulijanko | September 16th, 2016 at 6:08 am
Happy new Year Netvibes. You are popular even in central Europe! Good job!
#220 | Jeroen | September 16th, 2016 at 6:14 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes!
From one satisfied user.
#221 | powrslave | September 16th, 2016 at 6:33 am
Happy Birthday! I keep up with news, music news and blogs with netvibes.
#222 | Vladimir | September 16th, 2016 at 6:35 am
Happy 11th birthday! I’ve signed up with netvibes in 2005. Since then I visit my rss aggregated dashboard many times daily. Netvibes delivers the content that matters in an elegant and intelligent way. Netvibes has evolved considerably throughout the ears and remained true to its roots and spirit. It provides huge amount of real time data identifiable in a flash. Thank you, netvibes, you are the best!
#223 | Dragos | September 16th, 2016 at 6:35 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes!
Netvibes has been my home page for years.
#224 | Blastm | September 16th, 2016 at 6:41 am
Happy Birthday!
Can’t believe it’s already been 11 years since I registered my account ^_^;
#225 | wes | September 16th, 2016 at 6:41 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes from Bulgaria! I use your site everyday as it became a nexus for all my information flows of the day.
#226 | Marcel | September 16th, 2016 at 6:49 am
Happy birthday and thank you for all those years!!!
I am a very thankfull user.
#227 | Tung Van Truong | September 16th, 2016 at 6:50 am
Happy Birthday!!
#228 | Niran | September 16th, 2016 at 6:51 am
Happy Birthday, Netvibes! Incidentally, we share the same birthday!
Netvibes has been very useful in my collating news and cyber news, useful for my work purposes with great ability to see everything at a go!
Keep it up!
#229 | Amaya | September 16th, 2016 at 6:56 am
Thank you very much, Netvibes Team.
If I don’t have you, I’ll probably lose my job. Netvibes is my first option to be informed and updated.
Well done. Congratulations from Spain & Keep going (please).
#230 | Rami | September 16th, 2016 at 7:01 am
Happy Birthday !
I discovered netvibes while I was in college back in 2008, and I a fall in love ever since. My whole life is literally attached and centered around my Dashboard.
Thank you for making my life so organized and fun 🙂
#231 | Richard | September 16th, 2016 at 7:05 am
This is a great tool for people who are news junkies, like me. Keep up the good work!
#232 | Gerard | September 16th, 2016 at 7:17 am
Happy 11th birthday, Netvibes!
Greetings from Spain!
#233 | dgoosse | September 16th, 2016 at 7:23 am
Bon Anniversaire Netvibes!!! Virtus et honestas
#234 | Agnese | September 16th, 2016 at 7:30 am
Thank you for a reliable service! I hope your 11 years have felt both long and short, and that you have time to use the service yourselves. Good job, and happy birthday!
#235 | Oliver | September 16th, 2016 at 7:34 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes. I’m a big fan of you for many years now and I love how you make my digital live less complicated.
Hoping for at least 11 more years to come, my love.
Greetings from Germany.
#236 | Jordi | September 16th, 2016 at 7:35 am
Happy 11th Birthday! For me netvibes has become an essential tool, all the best and many more years to come!
#237 | Ian Cotton | September 16th, 2016 at 7:41 am
Happy Birthday! Thank you for stepping in when Google stepped out!
#238 | Bill Bosler | September 16th, 2016 at 7:42 am
Happy Birthday!
#239 | Jonathan | September 16th, 2016 at 7:48 am
I was upset when iGoogle was discontinued but it was a blessing in disguise because I had to look for an alternative and now I’m so much happier with Netvibes! Happy Birthday!!!
#240 | Dawn | September 16th, 2016 at 8:00 am
Happy Birthday, Netvibes! I am so glad that you were around when iGoogle shut down. Now you are my home page and I benefit from your multiple skills every day. You help me start my day fully informed and ready to deal with the challenges, thank you!
#241 | Alun P | September 16th, 2016 at 8:06 am
The first page I see every morning!! Sets me up for the day & throughout & I can’t see that changing – awesome!!!
#242 | Jørgen | September 16th, 2016 at 8:14 am
I use Netvibes everyday – is there a better birthday congratulation?
#243 | mike howard | September 16th, 2016 at 8:17 am
Not only were you a savior after Google Reader closed down, but you were a better program anyway so it was a great discovery. Happy Birthday!
#244 | Jose Casinha | September 16th, 2016 at 8:23 am
Netvibes is my browser’s homepage since google has stoped their project.
#245 | bsd | September 16th, 2016 at 8:23 am
happy birthday
#246 | Valdimar | September 16th, 2016 at 8:45 am
I’ve been using Netvibes for over 9 years, and It’s been my go-to RSS aggregator this whole time. Amazing. Keep up the good work.
#247 | adriaan h. assies | September 16th, 2016 at 8:48 am
my confirmation of existence. having traveled a lot during my working life i come home to my previous environments and worlds every day through netvibes
#248 | Zsolt | September 16th, 2016 at 8:54 am
Happy Birthday, NetVibes! You’re my best RSS reader
#249 | pne1 | September 16th, 2016 at 8:56 am
HB Netvibes !
I have 5 dashboards :
– General one with gmail, gcalendar, hour, weather, notes and long-time to-do list.
– News : online newspappers, many of them to have several political directions.
– Fun : comics (The OatMeal, Mr Lovenstein, CommitStrip…)
– Music : some of the youtube/soundcloud channels I follow
– Web : same as the news tab but for tech/web/dev/science news
And my favorite potion is :
When one of the article published in my dashboard “News” contains the word “catala” or “catalan” then send me an email !
#250 | Pratik Thakkar | September 16th, 2016 at 8:59 am
Happy birthday!
When Google shut down iGoogle, Netvibes was the best option and after using it for a few days, I realised that I should have used it instead of iGoogle.
I visit Netvibes everyday and cannot start my day without my daily dose of updates on the Netvibes dashboard.
Thank you
#251 | Fabrizio | September 16th, 2016 at 9:13 am
Happy Birthday.
Netvibes is my best RSS aggregator
#252 | Mattias | September 16th, 2016 at 9:46 am
Hi Netvibes, happy birthday to you and your employees!
I use netvibes since igoogle was closed…. it’s perfect for me!
I’m loving it….. 😉 😀
#253 | Luis | September 16th, 2016 at 9:55 am
Hello,
I have been using your Dashboard for some years and want to congratulate for the good work and the constantness of your site.
Thanks for being ad-free.
Would be great to have a Netvibes-App for Android.
#254 | J.R. Koudijs | September 16th, 2016 at 10:11 am
Happy Birthday
#255 | NM | September 16th, 2016 at 10:22 am
Happy birthday, adequate iGoogle replacement. Please give me free stuff.
#256 | Paro | September 16th, 2016 at 10:28 am
Happy Birthday And keep up the good work
#257 | Juanma | September 16th, 2016 at 10:33 am
Happy Birthday!!!
Congratulations, great job.
Thanks for make life easier!
#258 | Neil | September 16th, 2016 at 10:57 am
Happy birthday, been a user for years, can’t live without you!n
#259 | Scot Putney | September 16th, 2016 at 11:00 am
Happy Birthday!
#260 | Søren Hansen | September 16th, 2016 at 11:18 am
Happy Birthday
I’ve been using Netvibes for many years now, as my startup site. Primarily using it to show a number of RSS streams to keep track of news.
#261 | Diane Braungard-Galayda | September 16th, 2016 at 11:25 am
This is truly the best place to keep all of my important information. One click and I have it all. Happy Birthday!!
#262 | Ben Sundell | September 16th, 2016 at 11:30 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes! I use your site every day for keeping up with scientific journals, couldn’t do it without you!
#263 | Gergely David | September 16th, 2016 at 11:30 am
My one and only startpage in any browser. Happy Birthday Netvibes!
#264 | Mark Hood | September 16th, 2016 at 11:37 am
I made the switch to Netvibes after google pulled the plug on their homepage designer and haven’t looked back! Keep up the great work!
#265 | Simon Cox | September 16th, 2016 at 11:41 am
Happy Birthday! You are always my first stop and have been since igoogle was shut down. Great for at a glance look at my calendar, new emails and news.
#266 | Thibaut Perrin | September 16th, 2016 at 11:44 am
THanks Netvibes and happy birthday!
#267 | Ruben | September 16th, 2016 at 11:44 am
Hello,
My usual practice when I get to work is open netvibes to consult my favorites
blogs. Glad you to fulfill years, and remain so utilies.
Happy Birthday.
#268 | Zrechim | September 16th, 2016 at 12:03 pm
Happy birthday!
#269 | Con | September 16th, 2016 at 12:25 pm
I can read my internets in glance, after 9 years I’ve saved a billion scrolling hours.
My index finger salutes you.
#270 | Peter | September 16th, 2016 at 12:28 pm
This was the perfect iGoogle replacement for me at home and work, keep it up as if you guys shut theres nothing suitable left!
#271 | Dan Bogart | September 16th, 2016 at 12:52 pm
Happy 11th birthday, Netvibes! I love one-stop access to all of the information I need!
#272 | Gonzalo Puebla | September 16th, 2016 at 1:03 pm
Congratulations! You are my browser´s homepage and the first thing when I get to work. Great job! Happy birthday from Buenos Aires, Argentina
#273 | Luciano Teixeira | September 16th, 2016 at 1:14 pm
Thanks for this gift NetVibes, happy birthday. My favorite subject is open source technology.
#274 | Fatma Isikdag | September 16th, 2016 at 1:31 pm
First thing I check in the morning
#275 | Roland Bugarin | September 16th, 2016 at 1:31 pm
Happy 11th NetVibes! You are the true definition of what a homepage should be. Congratulations and keep up the good work. You guys are the best!!!
#276 | Jessie N Chan | September 16th, 2016 at 1:50 pm
Happy Birthday! As my homepage for years, I cannot thinking of not having you. Keep up the good job as you guys always do.
#277 | CDenisonB | September 16th, 2016 at 1:59 pm
Happy Birthday! My homepage for years! Invaluable!
#278 | Ruedi | September 16th, 2016 at 2:08 pm
Happy birthday! Keep up the good work!
#279 | Bluegrass | September 16th, 2016 at 2:26 pm
Happy Birthday. Love using the page as my home / start page.
#280 | Virginia Tarozzi | September 16th, 2016 at 2:34 pm
Happy birthday! Netvibes is how I navigate my internet space, and it’s the first thing I open when I log in. I’ve been using it for over 5 years now and wouldn’t know how to do without it.
#281 | Kurt Moskjær Andersen | September 16th, 2016 at 2:38 pm
Happy Birthday!
I’m using it as my startpage in Chrome and love it!
#282 | E Toon | September 16th, 2016 at 2:54 pm
Happy Birthday Netvibes! I don’t think I have fully explored the potential of your site but I love using it to collate all the blogs I enjoy reading.
#283 | Suzanne (princapecos) | September 16th, 2016 at 2:57 pm
Happy birthday! Love being able to see all the blogs I read, sorted nicely by category. Thanks for a great service!
#284 | SB | September 16th, 2016 at 3:03 pm
Happy birthday one&only NV!!
#285 | Iqbal Hussain | September 16th, 2016 at 3:31 pm
Happy birthday
#286 | Dan | September 16th, 2016 at 3:32 pm
Happy Birthday, love using NetVibes!
#287 | NicO D | September 16th, 2016 at 3:45 pm
Happy Birthday Netvibes!
Thank you for making the Internet easier to decypher for all of us!
#288 | Diego Arboleda | September 16th, 2016 at 3:49 pm
Happy Birthday!!!!!
Great app! Saves me a lot of time!
#289 | Tracy Ferrence | September 16th, 2016 at 3:51 pm
Happy Birthday NetVibes!
I’m addicted to your service. I use it on two different browsers for different feeds (that’s how many feeds I subscribe to). I used to use Google Reader for my RSS feeds and almost want to kick myself for not signing up for Netvibes sooner (I had nooo idea there was something out there easier to use / better / more visually pleasing than Google Reader).
You save me a TON of time every single day. You’ve also helped me to get access to time-sensitive offers and it’s like being a part of a secret club.
Keep on being awesome!
#290 | Shawn Goodman | September 16th, 2016 at 3:52 pm
I started using Netvibes because Google Reader was shut down, and i’m glad i did. Definitely a fantastic RSS feed reader well organized and easy to use.
#291 | Bree Dulmage | September 16th, 2016 at 4:04 pm
Netvibes helps me keep all the widgets I use regularly in one easy place! Happy Birthday!
#292 | WaldoNC | September 16th, 2016 at 4:07 pm
Happy 11th!! I forgot what I used before NetVibes
#293 | mario albrizio | September 16th, 2016 at 4:09 pm
Hello Netvibes: nice job. really.
But your pricing is no sense for individuals professionals and freelancers.
$649/month?
Can’t be serious… sob.
I suggest an evolute (still common) pricing system: free for individuals and paid for brands.
It means that a single user have not to pay for his personal branding or for using monitoring tools and dashboards.
Let him first become a brand! 🙂
Your free service is perfect for personal use and I’m happy with it.
But when it comes to professional needs, I’ve to look elsewhere.
Sure this is your interest too?
With love and thankfully – but I do not need a free-from-one-year offer.
I want free for life and I want pay the double when I’ll be a star. 🙂
#294 | Annie | September 16th, 2016 at 4:16 pm
Love having all the info in one place. Happy Birthday!
#295 | Alan | September 16th, 2016 at 4:24 pm
Happy birthday! Using dashboards to track industry news.
#296 | Scolaro | September 16th, 2016 at 4:32 pm
Back in the day this was the best site for an avid iGoogle user which is why I switched when the closed the service. Netvibes is still the best in this regard and I’m glad I found you.
I’m using the site to track the news on several news sites, the weather, special offers e.g. on Steam, my Twitter friends’ feed and some online comics. It’s also my main Firefox home page.
Happy 11th birthday (and MANY more)!
#297 | Carlos | September 16th, 2016 at 4:34 pm
Happy birthday!!!
#298 | kyle wineinger | September 16th, 2016 at 4:37 pm
happy birthday couldn’t live without you guys
#299 | John Sturm | September 16th, 2016 at 4:39 pm
HBD netvibes! I’m grateful for the fine service you provide and all the hard work you’ve put into making it great. Cheers!
#300 | Alejandra_ramon | September 16th, 2016 at 4:54 pm
I’m teacher and I use it to organize all the websites and links I usually use in my lessons. I use it as a tool to make my pupils learn with a Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) and to learn by myself as a Personal Learning Environment (PLA).
Also, I have recommended it to other teachers in some courses and they have come across a useful app for their classroom routines.
Day by day I continue discovering news possibilities and uses of this tool. I will never be fed up with it.
#301 | Laura Metcalf | September 16th, 2016 at 5:42 pm
Happy birthday! I use the site to keep track of everything I need on a daily basis. Thanks for being awesome!
#302 | harold miller | September 16th, 2016 at 5:49 pm
Happy Birthday. I’m a refugee from the old Google Home pages.. great service you provide.
#303 | Daryl S | September 16th, 2016 at 6:05 pm
I’d be lost without you!
#304 | Gordon Maxwell | September 16th, 2016 at 6:39 pm
Happy birthday, Netvibes. You saved my life when all others seemed to think that syndication wasn’t a thing any more. (Whaaaaat?) Love your product. Many happy returns.
#305 | Sheila Nicholson | September 16th, 2016 at 7:21 pm
Happy Birthday Netvibes! Love collecting everything I need in one place, no one does it better than you.
#306 | Ignacio | September 16th, 2016 at 8:45 pm
Happy Birthday!
#307 | Horatiu Dimulescu | September 16th, 2016 at 8:45 pm
Happy birthday! I use it every day and it’s great! It is so useful to have all interesting articles in one single place.
#308 | Chris Clarke | September 16th, 2016 at 9:10 pm
Glad to collect news sources, blog & podcast feeds, and a tab filled with personal motivational tools all in one place – my browser home page for years!
#309 | Chris Clarke | September 16th, 2016 at 9:11 pm
And Happy Birthday, Netvibes!
#310 | Kelly | September 16th, 2016 at 9:27 pm
Happy Birthday Netvibes!!!
#311 | roland | September 16th, 2016 at 9:36 pm
happy Birthday, Netvibes!
Netvibes has been my personal start page, i.e. the default page in my browser for at least 8 years. I start every web session on my personalised newsfeed here on netvibes 🙂
#312 | Diego Arboleda | September 16th, 2016 at 9:47 pm
Happy Birthday!
#313 | Greg Crump | September 16th, 2016 at 10:10 pm
Love Netvibes! ?
#314 | David Hole | September 16th, 2016 at 10:28 pm
Netvibes has been my home page since iGoogle shut down. Happy anniversary.
#315 | Bruce Jakeway | September 16th, 2016 at 11:06 pm
Happy Birthday! I also use Netvibes as a replacement for iGoogle for news feeds. It’s one of my start pages that I keep up throughout the day.
#316 | Carlos Martin | September 16th, 2016 at 11:31 pm
Feliz cumpleaños, desde argentina, Netvibes es mi plataforma favorita, salud!
#317 | Janine | September 16th, 2016 at 11:50 pm
Happy Birthday Netvibes! You changed my online browsing life by letting me have all of my RSS Feeds on one page. Love you guys!
#318 | Spidermom | September 17th, 2016 at 3:03 am
Hooray! Congratulations and Happy Birthday! All grown up and still growing! You are my home since home went away!!!
#319 | Patrick | September 17th, 2016 at 3:18 am
I have used you as my homepage since the day I heard iGoogle was shutting down. I googled and found you and decided to give you a week, haven’t looked back since. I really truly appreciate you and actually couldn’t imagine the internet without you. Thanks
#320 | Brad Matson | September 17th, 2016 at 3:59 am
Happy Happy Birthday, I remember when Netvibes was just a little newbie.Growing up fast,whats in store for us during your teenage years that are fast approaching?
Enjoy your day and have an even better year than last
Brad Matson long time listener first time e-mailer.
#321 | Michael Moller | September 17th, 2016 at 5:58 am
Great dashboard! I use it every day. Keep up the good work.
#322 | Steinar Jørgensen | September 17th, 2016 at 8:31 am
Happy birthday Netvibes.
#323 | Kati | September 17th, 2016 at 8:38 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes. You’re two weeks younger than my daughter. 😉
#324 | Ravinder Makhaik | September 17th, 2016 at 8:40 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes
Must say you guys have done a terrific job with this website for i have been using it over a long period of time.
In time’s today where there is an explosion of information, your website has helped me to keep it manageable and enabled me to retain my sanity.
Thanks.
#325 | Steve Good | September 17th, 2016 at 11:08 am
Happy birthday, y’all. Couldn’t survive on the net without my Netvibes start page. I’m stuck (well, not really) in the jungles of Tuscany, and I use Netvibes to connect me with the world. You must be doing a great job — you’re managing to distract me from all the wine and antipasti…:)
Celebrate your success (well deserved), and KEEP GOING!
#326 | Clef | September 17th, 2016 at 12:00 pm
Happy Birthday Netvibes
#327 | Mike | September 17th, 2016 at 12:16 pm
Happy birthday! I love your work, keep doing it like that!
#328 | salvador perez | September 17th, 2016 at 12:16 pm
I love Netvibes and couldn’t live without it. Happy Birthday Netvibes and “to infinity and beyond”! ….
#329 | alex054 | September 17th, 2016 at 12:48 pm
Happy Birthday!
#330 | Mary MOFFAT | September 17th, 2016 at 1:16 pm
Happy Birthday Netvibes you keep me organized!
#331 | Ivan | September 17th, 2016 at 1:41 pm
Happy B-Day guys, you doing a good job here, one of the best RSS i found so far.
Easy and fast to use.
#332 | Huseyin | September 17th, 2016 at 2:33 pm
A very 11th happy birthday to Netvibes!
Thank you for helping me keep up with the things that I find important and entertaining.
You help simplify my life!
#333 | Dennis Freeman | September 17th, 2016 at 3:15 pm
Thanks for your great service. It’s my home page, gives me a quick review of news and keyword searches on topics I care about.
#334 | Permana | September 17th, 2016 at 3:19 pm
Happy birthday Netvibes.
Been using NetVibes since Google shuting down Google Reader. Best alternative, even better.
#335 | Thomas Rafn | September 17th, 2016 at 3:43 pm
The potions are so easy too setup. Just love getting new insights via netvipes. Hope you make it an other 11 years 😉
#336 | PSR | September 17th, 2016 at 3:51 pm
Happy 11th Birthday! I joined Netvibes early in 2007 after becoming disillusioned with your old competitor, Pageflakes. I’m happy to see all of the constant improvements and updates. I’m constantly trying to get my computer savvy friends to adopt your service to keep ahead on the news.
#337 | Barbara L Hopkins | September 17th, 2016 at 4:41 pm
Netvibes has helped me to get to a “0 inbox state” daily, because so much of what I used to have emailed to me is now on my dashboards. That brings great piece of mind – and just yesterday I included Netvibes as a best practice in a presentation I gave at conference: http://prezi.com/jybafm4i1kph/?utm_campaign=share&utm_medium=copy
#338 | Uruloki | September 17th, 2016 at 5:09 pm
Happy 11th Birthday. I don’t remember how many years I have been using Netvibes as a work tool, but I hope to use it another big amount of time. Keep improving.
#339 | Nebojsa | September 17th, 2016 at 5:27 pm
Happy 11th Birthday Netvibes! Keep up the good work!
#340 | Stefano Carini | September 17th, 2016 at 5:48 pm
I have been using Netvibes dashboard for at least 8-9 years know and love to be able to read all my news in minutes instead of hours!!
Happy Birthday and many more!
#341 | Greg Walker | September 17th, 2016 at 6:47 pm
Happy 11th Birthday. It is so nice to have a landing page that I can customize to show me only what I am interested in and nothing that I am not. Pure Genious!!!!!!
Thank you, and wishes for many more Birthdays to come.
#342 | Kim | September 17th, 2016 at 6:48 pm
Happy b-day! Netvibes is the best thing since google reader went down 😀
#343 | Alexandre Nogueira | September 17th, 2016 at 8:37 pm
Hello there !!! I just discovered the netvibes power. Think enterprise usage will be very interesting . Happy birthday and best wishes from Brazil.
#344 | Kieran Cooper | September 17th, 2016 at 10:46 pm
Happy Birthday!
#345 | Dick Weed | September 17th, 2016 at 10:58 pm
fucking sick of this banner popping up…
#346 | Veronica | September 17th, 2016 at 11:18 pm
Happy Birthday! Netvibes is my fave “conglomerator” – lol!
#347 | Jim Szatkowski | September 17th, 2016 at 11:55 pm
Happy Birthday Netvibes!!
#348 | Bill McReynolds | September 18th, 2016 at 1:03 am
Love Netvibes. Thanks for helping me keep every organized and at my fingertips!!
#349 | John Fafinski | September 18th, 2016 at 1:20 am
Happy Birthday, Netvibes has been a good replacement for igoogle
#350 | Alex | September 18th, 2016 at 1:45 am
Happy Birthday Netvibes!
Thank you for saving Bloglines for us, you’re the best!
Cheers
#351 | Yuri | September 18th, 2016 at 3:25 am
Feliz cumpleaños !
#352 | eboye | September 18th, 2016 at 3:53 am
Happy birthday! You are almost a teenager 🙂
#353 | leisa | September 18th, 2016 at 4:10 am
NetVibes is my first click of the day. I follow my news, weather and celeb gossip, all from my NetVibes homepage. Saved me after losing iGoogle.
#354 | Marius | September 18th, 2016 at 6:02 am
Happy Birthday!
Using you every week
#355 | John | September 18th, 2016 at 7:00 am
I use Netvibes to track content from some of my favorite websites. The experience has been consistently awesome. Though I have tried many more RSS readers like Inoreader, Feedbooster, AOL reader, and so on, yet I find Netvibes the best. It does exactly what it says on the tin. Happy Birthday! Keep up the good work. Hope to celebrate Netvibes’ 22nd birthday after another 11 years.
#356 | Saffenn | September 18th, 2016 at 8:22 am
Another iGoogle convert here. Happy Birthday and thanks for all that you do!
#357 | Hugo van der Zalm | September 18th, 2016 at 8:48 am
Happy birthday and thanks for making my digital life synoptic.
One peek every hour and i see all i have to know.
Wonderfull !
#358 | Vahid | September 18th, 2016 at 9:02 am
Happy birthday netvibes.
تولدت مبارک (In Persian).
#359 | Eduard | September 18th, 2016 at 10:00 am
Happy Birthday and keep up he good work, netvibes is my favorite startuppage of mij browser, so I use it every day.
#360 | Greg Walls | September 18th, 2016 at 11:27 am
Happy Birthday
#361 | Dale Dickensf | September 18th, 2016 at 11:32 am
Netvibes.com is awesome and the best way to keep up with diverse topics in both my professional and personal life. Thanks for 11 productive years and keep up the great work!
#362 | Robert | September 18th, 2016 at 1:20 pm
Still one of the best sites of its kind out there. Happy B-day!
#363 | Chuck G | September 18th, 2016 at 2:24 pm
Netvibes a great way of organizing the news and information from sources I trust. Easy to use, and very stable. Looking forward to #15 and beyond.
#364 | Dan L | September 18th, 2016 at 2:26 pm
Happy Birthday. A great replacement for the loss of iGoogle!
#365 | Matthias | September 18th, 2016 at 2:45 pm
Best wishes and congratulations, you truly rock! Thank you very much for your great service I am enjoying since more than 10 years. Keep up the good work!
#366 | BP | September 18th, 2016 at 3:05 pm
Love Netvibes Happy Birthday
#367 | Jerome Kramer | September 18th, 2016 at 3:15 pm
I wish I knew you then…
#368 | Jakob | September 18th, 2016 at 3:31 pm
Happy birthday! Since Google shut down the iGoogle landing page, I constantly use my customized netvibes landing page. Thank you so much!
#369 | Andreah | September 18th, 2016 at 3:36 pm
Happy birthday! I use Netvibes for my weather, email, and news. It’s nice to glance over all of it at the beginning of the day and later in the day. Thank you for all that you do!
#370 | Troy Leong | September 18th, 2016 at 3:40 pm
I used MyWay forever. They stopped their app and I found NetVibes. Your app is even better than theirs…..and I’m glad I found it. It’s a GREAT choice to use for your homepage. Keeps everything in it’s place….and it’s well programmed. Thanks so much NetVibes!!!!!!!!
#371 | Christine | September 18th, 2016 at 4:57 pm
11 ans que tu accompagnes et guides mes voyages sur Internet… Pas vu le temps passer… Happy Birthday
#372 | henzerani | September 18th, 2016 at 6:35 pm
Happy Birthday. I’ve used Netvibes as my home page for the last few years. I have RSS feeds from newspapers, weather, job and tech sites. Helps me keep up to date. I don’t really need the free subscription because what I want to do is free anyway. But I would like to find a way to let you profit from my spend. Any ideas?
#373 | sno bunny | September 18th, 2016 at 6:55 pm
Happy birthday, Netvibes! I love that I can bookmark my most used sites on my homepage. Thank you so much!
#374 | Rene Villeneuve | September 18th, 2016 at 8:00 pm
Happy birthday! I joined when Google shut down the iGoogle landing page, and am loving this place. Thanks!
#375 | Raf | September 18th, 2016 at 9:26 pm
Happy Birthday!
I discovered Netvibes when iGoogle shut down. Since then Netvibes has been my home page.
Thanks a lot.
#376 | Mark Kapelko | September 18th, 2016 at 9:56 pm
Hi, this site has been my iGoogle replacement for many years now, love the ability to go straight to my news feeds when i want.
#377 | Magda Maya | September 19th, 2016 at 2:07 am
Hello, Netvibes! First of all, happy birthday to you!! And I hope you the best things and wins to you, guys.
I discovered this page thanks to a friend and now is EVERYTHING! My life in the social networks it’s so much easier!!! In my country, Venezuela, is difficult to read all the news pages and because of the political situation is the best way (and sometimes, the only one) to read what happen in my city, Caracas.
So, thank you much. The potion is the BEST, especially when I have news related to my area (telecommunications) and I post it in my Twitter and Facebook so easy…
Keep in that way! From Venezuela, I love Netvibes and again, Happy birthday!!
#378 | Drum Frog | September 19th, 2016 at 6:29 am
Hi Netvibes,
Happy Birthday and all the best – keep it up.
#379 | Nicholas Provenzo | September 19th, 2016 at 7:41 am
Happy birthday!
#380 | Mark ONeill | September 20th, 2016 at 5:02 am
Happy Birthday, Netvibes! I certainly ~think~ of myself as one of your first users. (Among the first US users, anyway.) In your list of early adopters, how early to the game was I? Do you keep track of that kind of stuff? Eleven years later, I still use Netvibes daily. Thanks, Mark
#381 | Otir | September 20th, 2016 at 1:10 pm
Very nice to receive today an email from Netvibes which I had not used in ages, but still hold dear in my heart for it was my very first and cherished dashboard to curate and syndicate all my feeds when I started blogging eleven years ago!
Happy Birthday Netvibes, and long live!