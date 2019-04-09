Follow the latest tech news from the Dublin Tech Summit using your NETVIBES dashboard

Whether you are interested in articles around Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things or robotics, your NETVIBES dashboard is ideal for staying on top of the latest news and tracking important topics related to your job or industry.

This week, April 10 – 11, kicks off the Dublin Tech Summit in Ireland—Europe’s fastest-growing tech conference, attracting more than 10,000 attendees from 70 countries. Speakers will address a wide variety of emerging tech topics and themes, with the goal of helping companies to accelerate their growth.

Even if you can’t attend the conference, you can easily track all the latest news and announcements coming out of Ireland (or anywhere!) from your NETVIBES dashboard. Here are a few Irish-tech-related feeds that you can add to your dashboard to stay on top of the latest announcements:

Dublin Tech Summit – DTS: Where Today‘s Leaders Meet Tomorrow’s Technology RSS feed: https://dublintechsummit.com/feed/



DTS: Where Today‘s Leaders Meet Tomorrow’s Technology

Dublin Tech Summit – Official YouTube Channel RSS feed: https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?channel_id=UCnpjwZLx0LDKpxNusCmQgoA



Official YouTube Channel

Irish Tech News – Ireland’s leading Technology News Site RSS feed: https://irishtechnews.ie/feed/



Ireland’s leading Technology News Site

IrishCentral Startups – Irish startups and entrepreneurs are changing the world and impacting the economy. IrishCentral reports on innovative startup companies in Ireland and the US. RSS feed: https://www.irishcentral.com/feeds/section-articles.atom?section=startups



Irish startups and entrepreneurs are changing the world and impacting the economy. IrishCentral reports on innovative startup companies in Ireland and the US.

TechCentral.ie – Ireland’s technology news resource RSS feed: https://www.techcentral.ie/feed/



Ireland’s technology news resource

If you need a refresher on how to customize the feeds and sources in your dashboard, please read our FAQ site: “How do I add sources?”or “How do I import any article from the internet into my dashboard?”

Enjoy reading articles about your favorite topics!

