Follow the 2016 U.S. Election with Netvibes’ new dashboard and political blog

Stay on top of all the latest U.S. election news, candidate scandals, poll numbers and more with Netvibes’ live dashboard!

Visit the election dashboard: http://electiondashboard.netvibesbusiness.com

Read the insights on the Netvibes election blog: http://elections.netvibes.com/

The Netvibes dashboard is aggregating and analyzing a wide variety of data and content from across the Internet, including news publications, blogs, social media mentions, candidate polling data, and more to provide an inside look at what’s happening in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

A few findings so far:

The more Twitter mentions that Clinton gets, the lower her poll numbers drop. Clinton is ahead in the polls, but her numbers are trending down, while Trump’s polls are trending up. Trump may catch up by November. Read more on the Netvibes election blog: http://elections.netvibes.com/2016/06/13/2016-u-s-election-dashboard-by-netvibes-analysis-of-news-social-mentions-and-polling-data/

There is a lot more data to dive into on the Netvibes Election dashboard. Check it out and let us know what you think: http://electiondashboard.netvibesbusiness.com.

We will be analyzing the dashboard data up until Election Day on November 8, so stayed tuned for more insights on the blog: http://elections.netvibes.com/

Want to learn more about Netvibes Decision-Making Dashboards? Contact us to request a free demo.

Disclaimers

Written by Kim Terca of Netvibes. Any opinions expressed are my own, not my employer’s.

Analytics are based on a wide variety of online sources collected by the Netvibes dashboard, including news publications, blogs, videos and social media. To see all sources, please visit the Dashboard Tab titled “Sources.” Candidate polling data is sourced from The Huffington Post.

Netvibes’ Election dashboard is meant to provide a neutral analysis of available election data. It should not be considered an official statement by Netvibes, Inc. or Dassault Systèmes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket



Related

No related posts.