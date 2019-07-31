Discover the latest in Modeling and Simulation and track topics from your NETVIBES dashboard

As modeling and simulation technologies evolve, is your organization leveraging maximum value from all of its data? Discover the latest innovations in 3D data, design, digital modeling and simulation at the 3DEXPERIENCE Modeling and Simulation Conference, to be held September 18-19, 2019 in Novi, Michigan, USA.

Join Dassault Systèmes and other industry leaders for two days of collaboration, sharing best practices and learning about the newest technologies for driving engineering and design decisions in an integrated modeling and simulation environment.

Registration for the September event is now open!

Whether you plan to attend the conference or you prefer to follow the latest modeling and simulation announcements from home, your customizable NETVIBES dashboard enables you to track any topic just by typing in a few keywords. For example, in the area of modeling and simulation, you could track “3D modeling” or “digital twin” technology. You can also drill down to find exactly what you want by using Boolean search terms. Using your Tracked Topic, NETVIBES will automatically generate a convenient reading list for you with all the articles that meet your search parameters—articles tailored to your interests.

Tracked Topics are also great for creating your own automated alerts and actions: simply customize a NETVIBES Potion from your dashboard. For example, maybe you want to be notified every time a new article is published with “digital twin” in the title, and then have your dashboard automatically share the link across social media channels.

As we look ahead to the 3DEXPERIENCE Modeling and Simulation Conference, here are a few design- and simulation-related feeds that you can add to your NETVIBES dashboard to stay on top of the news:

Computer Modeling News – Science Daily https://www.sciencedaily.com/rss/computers_math/computer_modeling.xml

Design Software News – engineering.com – “A global community for engineering minds to share stories and solve problems” http://www.engineering.com/DesktopModules/DnnForge%20-%20NewsArticles/Rss.aspx?TabID=6011&ModuleID=429&MaxCount=25

– “Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science“ Dassault Systèmes SIMULIA Blog https://blogs.3ds.com/simulia/feed/

3D Printing Industry – 3dprintingindustry.com – “3DPrinting news & information – industry reports, business directory, jobs board, and more” https://3dprintingindustry.com/feed/

New to NETVIBES Dashboards? Watch the video to find out how to get started with your own free, customizable dashboard.

Enjoy your summer as we gear up for conference season!

