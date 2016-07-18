Control more IoT devices: Netvibes Potions with Samsung ARTIK Cloud

Recently Netvibes had the pleasure of taking part in the Samsung Developer’s Conference in San Francisco. There we announced our partnership with Samsung’s ARTIK Cloud–a relationship that expands the power of Netvibes Potions to even more devices, consumers and businesses. With the integration of ARTIK into Netvibes, you will soon be able to connect any ARTIK-supported device to the Netvibes dashboard and create Potions using those ingredients.

At the event, Netvibes CTO Florent Solt demonstrated Potions in action using an iHealth oximeter device, connected to Netvibes via ARTIK. Watch the demo video below:

Samsung’s ARTIK Cloud supports a wide variety of smart devices and apps, including the Runkeeper app, iHealth oximeter, Fitbit, and other wearables. By bringing together ARTIK as the data collection layer and Netvibes as the automation layer, Netvibes and Samsung are empowering users to do more with the Internet of Things.

This integration enables the creation of new types of Netvibes Potions, as demonstrated in the video. For example, you can create Potions like:

Pulse recording — A runner is training for the marathon and wants to record her heart metrics over time. She connects her wearable device, an iHealth oximeter, to Netvibes via ARTIK Cloud and creates a Potion to automatically log the recordings.

Potion: When I take a measurement with my iHealth oximeter, then automatically record my blood oxygen reading and pulse rate in a Google spreadsheet.

Going a step further, the runner can also track trends in her running over time. With Netvibes’ unique Trend-Tracing Triggers, Potions can also support complex data triggers, using historical data and predictive analytics. Example Potion: When I run 10k for five days in a row, then post my achievement on Facebook and Twitter.

This is only the tip of the iceberg, as users will soon be able to control any ARTIK-linked device or app through Netvibes.

Try the magic for yourself! Log in to your Netvibes dashboard to create your own Potion now. To learn more, read about Potions on our FAQ page.

Questions? Contact us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket



Related

No related posts.