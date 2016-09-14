Catch all the important news with Netvibes’ Weekly Digest

You may notice a new email in your inbox this week. Netvibes is launching a Weekly Digest, our once-a-week email newsletter customized for each user, based on his or her unique interests and reading habits.





The Weekly Digest presents a list of the most-popular and newsworthy articles that you have not yet read, collected from your personal Netvibes dashboard. Never again miss an important story. With Netvibes, you’ll always be in the loop on what’s happening.

Netvibes’ Weekly Digest is still in beta. If you haven’t yet received a Weekly Digest, stay tuned as more users will begin receiving the emails over the coming weeks. Meanwhile, make sure that the “Send me announcements, tips and service updates” checkbox is ticked on your email settings page.

Let us know what you think by sharing a comment below, or contact us.

