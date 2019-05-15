May 16 is Brand User Day at the 3DEXPERIENCE Forum in Vegas!

This week hundreds of industry business leaders gather at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas for Dassault Systèmes’ annual thought leadership event, 3DEXPERIENCE Forum 2019, running May 13 – 16. A variety of presenters, including keynote speakers former Pepsi CEO Dawn Hudson and football star and entrepreneur Emmitt Smith, explore new innovations and help you prepare for the economy of the Future.

On Thursday, May 16, join EXALEAD, NETVIBES, ENOVIA and 3DEXCITE for a “Brand User Day,” where we will explore how the business of doing business is transformed by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Discover how companies are driving business transformation through collaborative decision-making, collateral management, immersive experiences, analytics, marketing, communication and everything in between.

Whether you are onsite in Las Vegas or following the 3DEXPERIENCE Forum from home, your NETVIBES Dashboard is the ideal way to read news and track topics around tech or anything that interests you. For example, if you want to read more about Artificial Intelligence (AI), you can add a list of AI-related RSS feeds to your dashboard. You can also search for specific articles and create a Tracked Topic on your dashboard; that way, you always have an automatic reading list ready to keep you informed about the latest articles around that subject or industry.

If you’re in Vegas this week, check out these sessions to learn more about Information Intelligence on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform:

Wednesday, 2:00-2:30PM

Artificial Intelligence and Analytics to Drive Industry Renaissance

Morgan Zimmermann, CEO, NETVIBES-EXALEAD Dassault Systèmes

Thursday, 1:00-1:30PM

Project and KPI Management & Intelligence

John Mallet, COE Solution Consultant, ENOVIA, and Jean-Marc Finsterwald, Senior Technical Sales, EXALEAD

Thursday, 1:00-1:30PM

Upstream Thinking with NETVIBES

Garrett Flanagan, Senior Technical Specialist, NETVIBES

Thursday, 1:30-2:00PM

Quality and Issue Management & Intelligence

Darcy Sheerin, Quality Management Senior Solution Consultant, ENOVIA

See the full agenda here

Learn more about the annual 3DEXPERIENCE Forum: https://namforum.3ds.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

