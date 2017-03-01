Webinar : Analyze Elon Musk’s “Master Plan”

In 2006 Elon Musk announced his first Master Plan, with steps intended to take Tesla from an early concept without any tangible products to the world’s hottest automotive manufacturer. Did he succeed?

Join us for a free webinar where we will use a Netvibes Dashboard to analyze the data and determine whether Elon Musk has fully achieved Tesla’s original Master Plan. We’ll start with the first bullet, “Create a low volume car, which would necessarily be expensive,” and evaluate available data to determine whether Mr. Musk has been successful in each of his objectives.

With the Netvibes dashboard collecting and analyzing data over the last year, we have been able to see and predict key trends. This webinar will introduce you to the key elements of gaining insights with Dashboard Intelligence, including:

Cross-analysis of web, social and financial data sets

Identifying key trends & insights and automating delivery

Understanding consumer purchasing decisions

Predictive analytics and historical comparisons

Discover the conclusions we came to with Netvibes Dashboard Intelligence ! Register here.

