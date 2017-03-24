Back to my page

Video: Did Elon Musk achieve his Tesla “Master Plan”?


In 2006 Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his first “Master Plan” for the company. The plan included 4 steps to take Tesla from an early concept to mature automotive manufacturer:

  1. Create a low volume car, which would necessarily be expensive
  2. Use that money to develop a medium-volume car at a lower price
  3. Use that money to create an affordable, high volume car
  4. Provide solar power  

Did Musk succeed in his objectives? To analyze, we gathered all the available data into a Netvibes dashboard. Click on the webinar video above to watch as we cross-analyze web, social and financial data, leveraging predictive analytics and historical comparisons to evaluate Tesla’s success.

A few of the questions that Netvibes explores include:

  1. Was the sales volume of the Tesla Roadster considered low? (Yes)
  2. Was the price point of the Tesla Roadster considered expensive? (Yes)
  3. Is the retail price of the Tesla Model 3 considered affordable? (Yes)

Netvibes dashboard Tesla Roadster analysis

Netvibes Decision-Making Dashboards deliver a powerful solution for aggregating and analyzing many diverse types of data from across the internet and within organizations.

