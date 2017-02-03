Back to my page

Blog

Scheduled maintenance for Feb. 7


In order to provide you with an even better service, we’re going to patch our databases and do some maintenance work on our servers. And to do so, we will have to be momentarily offline.

Maintenance

On Tuesday, February 7 morning CET, Netvibes will have a scheduled maintenance that should not exceed 60 minutes. All dashboards (Free, VIP & Premium) will be unavailable during that period and no Pushmail will be sent.

Thank you for your understanding.

No related posts.

This entry was posted on Friday, February 3rd, 2017 at 9:31 am and is filed under QoS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

22 Responses to “Scheduled maintenance for Feb. 7”

  1. #1 | Silviu | February 3rd, 2017 at 9:57 am   Reply

    Thank you, good luck with the updates, smooth operation.

  2. #2 | Clem Viking | February 3rd, 2017 at 11:00 am   Reply

    Thanks for the notification. I hope all goes well for you. Don’t worry if it takes a bit longer. We’ll all be OK 🙂

  3. #3 | eddie | February 3rd, 2017 at 11:05 am   Reply

    Thank you. We love Netvibes.

  4. #4 | Dr. Thomas Marshall | February 3rd, 2017 at 11:51 am   Reply

    Thank you for the notification. Love Netvibes as it organizes my sites and needs.

  5. #6 | Dr. Marshall Thomas | February 3rd, 2017 at 1:05 pm   Reply

    On a Tuesday? Really? Do you not have weekends in France?

  6. #8 | Josh | February 3rd, 2017 at 1:53 pm   Reply

    Awesome! will this fix the new issue of not being able to right click an item to clear it, without having to clear the feed?

    • #9 | Netvibes | February 3rd, 2017 at 6:53 pm   Reply

      This fix won’t be released on Tuesday, the maintenance had to be planned first. But we’ll do our best to release it soon afterwards.

  7. #10 | Cathy Lessing | February 3rd, 2017 at 2:14 pm   Reply

    Appreciate Netvibes. Thank you and hope work goes smoothly.

  8. #11 | Eli | February 3rd, 2017 at 2:18 pm   Reply

    What time?

  9. #13 | Antoine | February 3rd, 2017 at 3:04 pm   Reply

    Hope you will roll back on the december “upgrade”.

  10. #15 | Kelvin Ngiam | February 3rd, 2017 at 5:44 pm   Reply

    Thanks ! your for years supporter.

  11. #16 | Tim | February 3rd, 2017 at 6:00 pm   Reply

    Thanks. If we can’t survive for an hour we all have problems. Thanks for the notification. Good luck.

  12. #17 | Andrew | February 3rd, 2017 at 6:53 pm   Reply

    France time in the morning, sweet I’ll be asleep!

  13. #18 | Jeff | February 3rd, 2017 at 7:12 pm   Reply

    Merci Beaucoup à tous nos amis de NetVibes. Bien sur, nous apprecions le service.

    Bonne Chance!

  14. #19 | Morten Seedorff | February 3rd, 2017 at 8:08 pm   Reply

    Hope this will bring back more visible text for the RSS newspapers and headlines in bold formate – all as it use to be!

  15. #20 | Suzie | February 4th, 2017 at 9:06 pm   Reply

    Thanks so much for the heads up. Very considerate!

  16. #21 | Paul | February 5th, 2017 at 3:47 pm   Reply

    Hi Guys, I could tell you’ve got some French speakers on your staff because you’re thanking us for our “understanding”. Just as an FYI, “Merci pour votre compréhension”… in English the correct expression is “Thank you for your cooperation”. You Frenchies are expected to “understand” (passive), but us anglo-saxons are expected to “cooperate” (active) LOL/MDR.
    Ayez une grande journée ! (Zut, non, c’est pas ça) 😀

  17. #22 | cara | February 6th, 2017 at 6:51 am   Reply

    thank you for keeping up the great service

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *