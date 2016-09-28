Back to my page

Blog

Readability Sunset


On Friday, September 30, Readability will shut down its Bookmarking service. Here’s what you should know:

ill_blogpost_readability

All the Netvibes features based on Readability will cease to work. Our Readability Ingredient will soon be deleted from the Potion wizard and all your Potions using Readability will be turned off until you configure them with one or several available Ingredients. You can use Pocket as an alternative.

The Readability option will also be deleted from the sharing services.

Got any questions? Feel free to contact us or leave us a comment below.

No related posts.

This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 28th, 2016 at 9:21 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *