New Reading App Views

- December 19th 2016 at 04:55 PM
Dec. 21st update:
You spoke, we listened. In the next few days, Netvibes will update font colors on the dashboard for better contrast and visibility, so you can easily read your articles.
Thanks for your comments and feedback! Send us more suggestions for Netvibes here.
Avid readers use their Dashboard in reader view. But it does not make the app view any less worthy of a great reading experience. That’s why we just launched a major layout revamping of all Netvibes reading apps. Here is what’s new:
When you add a new reading app, it will automatically detect the best View setting, which will be one of the following:
- List. One line per article. Depending on the article’s content, you will only see of its title and the beginning of its first sentence.
- Condensed. Same as list view but in a smaller font, meaning that more content can be displayed on each line. This view is especially convenient for feeds that publish articles with lengthy titles.
- Normal. This view displays article titles along with an excerpt of their body texts and a thumbnail if at least one image is provided with the article.
- Mosaic. Every article is represented by a big thumbnail (if an image is provided) and its title.
This different views are also reflected in the layout of the left-hand navigation bar that is displayed whenever you open an article to read it.
Of course, you can manually change the View setting by clicking on the four-dot icon located on every reading app’s header, then on “Settings” and by selecting the layout of your choice using the “View” drop down menu.
Reading apps are now also responsive to your browser’s size. Their widths will automatically change to match your device size. It will be larger on your laptop than on your iPad for instance.
And say good bye to pagination. More articles will load as you scroll down your feeds. You can choose to display more articles at once by changing the app’s height. To do so, just click on the four-dot icon > Settings and select one of the Size preset (short, medium, tall).
And as always, you can use your Dashboard’s general settings to set the body text size of your articles to your liking by enabling or disabling the compact mode and the maximum adaptive width option.
All your reading apps will automatically be migrated a new view when you log into your Netvibes account as follows:
– Apps that were set to the current Normal view will be migrated to the new Condensed view.
– Apps set to the current Normal view with the details setting enabled will be migrated to the new Normal view.
– Apps set to Ticker, Magazine, Quick details, Headline, Slideshow, Classy slideshow and Classy slideshow (black) will be migrated to the new Mosaic view.
Questions? Feel free to contact us or leave us a comment below.
#1 | Docgalaad | December 19th, 2016 at 5:31 pm
The RSS App font color is wrong, wayyyyy too much brightness, cant see the titles in Condensed Mode. Actually, the news i didnt read yet have the color of the news that i would have already read (aka faded).
#2 | RED5 | December 20th, 2016 at 1:40 pm
“The RSS App font color is wrong, wayyyyy too much brightness, cant see the titles in Condensed Mode. Actually, the news i didnt read yet have the color of the news that i would have already read (aka faded).”
+1
I sent an email to Netvibes support to mention this problem.
This is a regression. Or at least, font color should be black by default and not grey, and never change.
#3 | Docgalaad | December 19th, 2016 at 5:33 pm
Also, an option is missing. I never wanted a vertical scroll bar in my rss blocks. I want to choose the number of news, and i want them all in display.
That scroll bar makes me very angry toward Netvibes.
#4 | Sara Smiles | December 19th, 2016 at 9:24 pm
Yes, I want to choose the number of news stories at first glance. Don’t need or want the scroll bar.
I want the pics back with the story title & short summary in Google News.
Listen to your users, Netvibes. Put it back, please.
*That’s all we want for Christmas!
#5 | CHris | December 21st, 2016 at 2:52 pm
Who thought a ton of scroll bars on a static page was a good idea? I want a page of news, not a page of tiny boxes to scroll through. Terrible design. I need to be able to set the number of items to display and have the feed window shrink or grow to fit. You did it right before, this is a pain to use.
#6 | Ben | December 21st, 2016 at 3:59 pm
I agree, undo the infinite scrolling, or make it an option, along with an alternative option for fixed number of articles as it was previously. The infinite scrolling doesn’t make sense when there are many panels. It makes it very hard to scroll down the page, because if the mouse is hovering over a panel, and almost every piece of the page is a panel, then it scrolls the panels, not the page.
I’m also not a fan of the images. Unnecessary and obtrusive for when I’m trying to scan the news quickly, which is what Netvibes is great at. I’d rather have a condensed view with a few lines (not just one) and no image. That should be an option (as it was before).
Netvibes did a great job of making it easy to scan multiple news sources, better than any other website that I’ve tried. This update made it harder to do that. I think that’s why so many people are upset.
#7 | fern@dale.com | December 19th, 2016 at 5:42 pm
What a pile of fucking shit!!!
Put it back like it was please!!!!
#8 | Devana DuBois | December 19th, 2016 at 9:16 pm
LOLOLOL
I totally agree. Put it back the way it was. Why do they have to mess with stuff that doesn’t need to be messed with!!!
#9 | Chris | December 21st, 2016 at 2:53 pm
They at least needs a toggle. This is bad.
#10 | Jim Reekes | December 19th, 2016 at 5:55 pm
I had been using my own style sheet to get the view just right, but now it’s broken. I’ll try to fix it using the new CSS in the view, but here’s a few suggestions. What was fantastic is now bordering on too painful to use.
I like the Normal view but I do NOT want the thumbnail image. It’s a waste of space and takes up so much room I don’t even see a preview of the text (which is the much more important). I think I know how I can hid them again in my style sheet.
The item preview text is quit long, but at most I get one line of about 10 words. Several headlines wrap to three lines (especially since there’s a thumbnail image). Those long headlines (which are popular) cause all the preview text to be pushed off and hidden from the view. Looking at the HTML the actual preview content is about 350 words. Lots of preview text is available, but hidden on the page. There should be a way to adjust how much of the preview text is available!
Scrolling through the page with the mouse wheel is now difficult. This used to be easy. Now that the reader app modules scroll they capture the mouse wheel. To scroll the page you have to find the very narrow margins between the apps. I’d rather the app modules did NOT scroll. I used to be able to quickly scan my dashboard with the mouse wheel. Now I don’t have an easy way to do this.
Page Up/Down buttons are jarring, since they make the page jump (causing the eye to search around to find were I was before the jump). Arrow Up/Down is also not only jarring, but seems random. Pressing down arrow at the bottom of the page cause the page to scroll to the top? The reader apps are not all of the same length, but the up/down arrows jump to the next reader app in on column. Basically, there’s no longer an easy way to scroll a page of reader apps to scan headlines and previews.
The only way now seem to use the scroll bar (which wasn’t necessary before, and now it’s awkward). I have to take my eyes off the page, look for the scrollbar and grab it with the mouse, to then scroll the page while viewing. When I find something I want to read, move the mouse to that headline then when finished reading that article go back to using the scroll bar. This used to be really simple. Scroll wheel, click. Now it’s a bunch of hand-eye coordinating and extra steps.
I’d rather not have the reader apps scroll. I don’t get any value from that, and this new feature has made scanning for articles much more difficult.
#11 | me | December 19th, 2016 at 6:07 pm
Can you change the font color to black again? I find the current grey almost unreadable due to lack of contrast. If it stays like that I need to change away from netvibes simply the feeds are not readable anymore with the new layout.
#12 | Hans | December 19th, 2016 at 6:20 pm
How to mark one specific item as read with only one mouseclick, without opening it?
This used to be done with a right click, but this does not work anymore?
#13 | C.K. | December 19th, 2016 at 7:09 pm
I’m a long time (5+ years) user of Netvibes, and I have gotten used to its small quirks and they updates you made to it over time. Some visual tweaks I mitigated using CSS, like the commenter Jim Reekes. However, this last update makes the site nigh-unusable to me, and I can’t fix it with CSS. Here’s why:
I always used Netvibes as a RSS reader, in the “reader” view, not in “apps” view. One of the things that I love about the site is that I can use it almost exclusively with keyboard shortcuts, without having to resort to the mouse. Unfortunately, the latest update to the site broke that functionality: there is no way to scroll an article in “reader” view using the keyboard; pressing up/down or the space bar always opens up the next unread item, instead of scrolling the view of the one currently open.
This is a big change, and one that breaks basic web functionality; I really hope you fix it soon or I will have to stop using your site, it’s just so annoying to not be able to scroll article contents.
#14 | Jim Reekes | December 19th, 2016 at 7:33 pm
I’ll add to CK’s comment here. There are some bugs, or at least design flaws, with the site’s CSS. I’ve spent the morning fixing a few things using my own style sheets. But I can’t fix or workaround the new CSS of this new look. I’ll keep hacking away. The main problem is the new scrolling and how it’s affecting the UI. CK uses the reader view, and I’m using the app view but we’re both complaining about the same problems. *usability is broken*
#15 | Laura Short | December 19th, 2016 at 7:29 pm
Thanks, but no thanks.
I may be an “avid reader”, but now, with this update, I have more old, already-read articles on my home page than new, unread-articles. My home page looks greyed-out; unused; old and passe as a result. What I had originally set as a maximum of three articles for my RSS feeds, you kindly expanded to EIGHT; what I had set as a maximum of seven articles for my two news feeds, you kindly changed to EIGHT, again. Had I wanted this many in the first place, I would have chosen that for myself WHEN I HAD THE OPTION TO DO SO.
Knowing that I now no longer have any choice in these matters (being a survivor of Google’s news-aggregate, which brought me here in the first place, and numerous Facebook changes over the years), I suppose I will, once again, submit to the youngsters who think new is better; more is better; change is better when, truly, new occurs because boredom has set in at the home office; more is just more, Linus; and change often brings unintended consequences.
Resistance is futile, indeed.
Merry Christmas.
#16 | Jim Reekes | December 19th, 2016 at 7:40 pm
I have to agree with Laura. The way it was working was fine. I had no complaints. It worked, and everything I wanted was set using Netvibes’ options. The rest, like font choice and hiding the thumbnail, I could change using my style sheet.
I don’t want endless scrolling of articles I’ve already read. I don’t even want any scrolling of the app views. Like Laura, I’m trying to quickly scan the page just for the unread articles. In fact, I’d even like an option to hide read articles! I’d also like to control the feed by date and/or by number of articles (the way it used to work).
#17 | Robert | December 19th, 2016 at 7:30 pm
I am finding the sliderbar over the end of the text on the right hand side in my Google chrome browser. It moves to the right edge only after rolling down the page with my mouse wheel (or dragging it down). Very annoying.
#18 | netvibeuser | December 19th, 2016 at 7:51 pm
what is this update? i cant even read the full title of the headline. makes no sense at all! going to leave netvibes if the change is not reverted in the next days
#19 | Jorge | December 23rd, 2016 at 10:24 pm
True. Me too. I used netvibes to read the full header of article, and that is not possible after this update. Please revert it!!!
#20 | Webbie | December 19th, 2016 at 7:53 pm
This is horrible and now I can’t read the text properly (I am partially blind) Please can you revert it back to the previous setting and get rid of this “improvement”
#21 | Matt | December 19th, 2016 at 8:33 pm
This new updates makes Netvibes completely unusable to me. It is absolutely awful to read headlines. My setup is app view, three columns, condensed view for each app. The headlines now run together like a single block of text. The font is bigger I think? I can’t even read an entire headline because the text is too long. Please add bullets to the headlines, anything to break up the solid block of text, and make the text smaller.
#22 | Barry | December 19th, 2016 at 8:38 pm
Please, please, please revert it back to the old design or give us an option of using the old design. Agreeing with the feedback above – this is a step backwards in usability. Where was the public beta launch where users could give feedback on the changes before it went live? Most other sites do this before forcing such drastic changes on its users.
I was a happy MyYahoo user until they changed the design a few years ago, which prompted me to switch to Netvibes – and I’m glad I did switch – Netvibes is a great service. But now you’re doing the same thing to us.
Please give us the option to use the old layout.
#23 | Scott | December 19th, 2016 at 8:38 pm
Start.Me here I come.. Do you guys do any Beta testing before you make wholesale changes. I’ve been with you for years but given the radical and downgraded changes I’m taking a break from Netvibes. I’m glad I took the time to establish a similar start page with Start.Me now I’ll be using it!
#24 | E.T. | December 23rd, 2016 at 8:05 pm
How do you import your feed arrangement to start.me?
I have several pages, with 4 columns each and they form one long list in start.me.
#25 | netvibes user for 5 year | December 19th, 2016 at 9:01 pm
Now the reader view is awful, the scroll bar is horrible.
Please give us the option to use the old layout.
This update not improve anything, maybe its time to switch to start.me or something else.
#26 | netvibes user for many many years | December 19th, 2016 at 9:18 pm
Please give us an “old design” option with right click download option for audio files – pretty much the only reason I use netvibes.
#27 | Kevin | December 21st, 2016 at 3:24 am
Agreed. The audio file download link is the biggest advantage of netvibes over My Yahoo.
#28 | Lieven | December 19th, 2016 at 9:43 pm
Already for a longtime a Netvibes user (10 years) and a great advocate. But this restyling is chasing me away.
Please….
– bring the option back to set a number of articles (no scroll please)
– change the contrast of text
– only a title in the reading app. Not the first line.
Why did you guys mak changes like that without feedback from your users?
#29 | Jim Reekes | December 19th, 2016 at 10:16 pm
– bring the option back to set a number of articles (no scroll please)
Definitely agree, the scrolling feeds in the app view is a bad idea.
– change the contrast of text
Instead of Netvibes defining the font choice, it should be a user option. We should be able to set the font type, size, and color for the title and the preview text. Such a feature has been requested for years, and there’s a long list of users asking for this. It’s one of the top feature requests, and the lack of support for this basic (and common) feature is telling on what we can expect from Netvibes.
– only a title in the reading app. Not the first line.
This again should be a user preference. I want the (full) headline and about 30 words of a preview. We should be able to set the size of the preview from zero (no preview) to some number of words. If you look at the HTML you’ll find there is a lot of text already being sent to you but the “design” is truncating it.
#30 | Rachel Mills | December 19th, 2016 at 10:00 pm
I agree with these comments. The new format is bad. I want to to be able to control the number of items in app view. Please change it back.
#31 | R Wilson | December 19th, 2016 at 10:18 pm
This is horrid. Please change it back. Or give us the option for roll back.
#32 | Jim Reekes | December 19th, 2016 at 10:35 pm
How about collecting our requests here?
http://faq.netvibes.com/forums/214378-general/suggestions/17479012-i-hate-new-reader-app-view
#33 | Mike | December 19th, 2016 at 11:13 pm
On the first use I don’t like the scrolling within the RSS feed at all. I’ll give it a try, but I don’t hold out much hope.
#34 | Noooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!! | December 19th, 2016 at 11:16 pm
This is awful. To add to others’ comments, I can no longer have 4 columns of apps because it doesn’t display correctly. Even “normal view” no longer displays a thumbnail.
#35 | William | December 20th, 2016 at 12:36 am
Hey, what a great idea! Lets make the font grey and unreadable, and make the interface so cluttered as to be unusable! Then add scroll bars!
Why do companies insist on changing things that aren’t broken? Stupid developers.
#36 | William | December 20th, 2016 at 12:43 am
Do you know what trend is spiking right now?
“Replacement for Netvibes”
#37 | Daniel | December 20th, 2016 at 12:52 am
Enabling scrolling in the individual apps is a major pain in the ass to be honest. The apps take up so much space, you’re pretty much always scrolling a widget instead of the whole page, which is what I would like to do.
So yeah.. obviously negative feedback is loudest but this hasn’t been great.
#38 | Tom S. | December 20th, 2016 at 1:08 am
The Dec. 19 update is terrible and a complete surprise. none of the changes are things that I wanted. In fact, many of the changes you made cause the service to be less user-friendly and less readable.
are you trying to drive away yor basic customers? This is certainly a step in that direction.
#39 | terry the censor | December 20th, 2016 at 2:42 am
Netvibes, you have TOTALLY RUINED a great and simple RSS reader. A reader should be readable — it is now totally useless.
Every change I’ve come across is garbage. I don’t mean different, I mean either idiotic or broken (right clicking on links to open them in a tab no longer greys out the headline!).
There is no possible way quality control looked at these changes. They are tantamount to sabotage.
Dump these changes now or shut down your site.
#40 | Disgruntled customer | December 20th, 2016 at 7:16 am
Agree with all posters here, the new format is terrible. Please give us the option to use the old format. Simply reading articles is a pain and not easy on the eyes at all. I will switch to something else very soon if the UI stays this way
#41 | Robin87 | December 20th, 2016 at 7:58 am
This is horrible, change it back please!
#42 | ikark | December 20th, 2016 at 8:08 am
Very wrong choice of font, too bright.
You can not see unread messages
Mosaic mode is not useful
#43 | mobilediesel | December 20th, 2016 at 8:19 am
Why would I want to read a strip down the center of my monitor? I don’t even have a wide-screen monitor and Netvibes no longer lets an article fill the width. Did you make this change so it only works on a mobile device in portrait mode?
#44 | mobilediesel | December 20th, 2016 at 8:22 am
You also made the text way too light. I may not be a kid anymore but I can still read most things from more than a few feet away from my monitor. Any text of Netvibes is now an exception since the font color is so light and low-contrast.
#45 | jrubinart | December 20th, 2016 at 8:23 am
I’m agree with the font color issues, It’s unreadable, too gray.
Please allow us configure it.
#46 | Grace | December 20th, 2016 at 8:58 am
Not great. Too much clutter and confusing. Please make this look an option. Not a must.
#47 | Poul Hansen | December 20th, 2016 at 9:10 am
ITS AWFUL. Why not “improve” by giving the user an option, instead of just dictating a new “improvement”
Stop guestimating and let the user choose!!!!
#48 | Poil | December 20th, 2016 at 9:43 am
Noooooo !
Before I had 4 columns on my dashboard and it was readable, now I had 3 columns and it’s still less readable than before
The font color is also bad, too bright …
I want my old Netvibes back !
#49 | Dom | December 20th, 2016 at 9:51 am
Is there any way to reduce the font size in the App (non-reader) view? It now shows a lot less on screen even when in compact mode. Thanks
#50 | Disgusted User | December 20th, 2016 at 10:03 am
Goodbye Netvibes!
Hello Start.me !
All said …
#51 | jah camel | December 20th, 2016 at 12:35 pm
start.me looks ok, time to try it after this awful new netvibes update
#52 | marckus | December 20th, 2016 at 10:24 am
Dear netvibes developers,
I am sorry to say but I have to agree with the majority opinion of the users above: the new design is in my view a huge step back, at least for me and the way I use the site. I follow quite a number of RSS feeds and I have structured the different feeds such that I get a good overview what is new at one glance. For that I only used 3 to maximum 4 articles per feed. Now there are always 8, it is difficult to see at once what is new, the contrast of the fonts is not sufficient and it is cumbersome to scroll down.
I have to admit that I am a user of the free version, but I would nevertheless appreciate it if you could offer the option to use the old design.
Thanks.
#53 | Paul C | December 20th, 2016 at 10:26 am
This is awful. Please change it back!
#54 | Andre vD | December 20th, 2016 at 11:27 am
Please remove the vertical scroll bar in the rss blocks and make it like it was before. Or give me the option to select that. Scrolling through the page with the mouse wheel is now difficult. This used to be easy.
And also, please change the font and background setting back to what it was. Black font and dark background where fine for me.
#55 | Andrew | December 20th, 2016 at 11:27 am
Like others, I consider this latest update to be badly implemented. The font color is particularly badly chosen. It is simply wrongly chosen for the partially sighted.
The scroll bar in the apps is OK but I personally preferred the previous layout.
Altogether a very poor implementation which discriminates (hopefully unintentionallY) against those with poor vision
#56 | S0und | December 20th, 2016 at 11:29 am
That awkward moment when you think your “New design” is awesome, but your users think otherwise.
#57 | WillemD (NL) | December 20th, 2016 at 11:56 am
Unreadable font color
#58 | Benedicter | December 20th, 2016 at 12:40 pm
On top of what other people wrote before, just to let you know, English is NOT the only language in the world. There are also languages that being written from right to left. Your last change mess those rss feeds horribly.
Please make an option to use old view instead.
Thanks
#59 | E.T. | December 20th, 2016 at 8:33 pm
+1
#60 | Dom | December 20th, 2016 at 12:48 pm
Would it be possible to bring back the summary/snippet you used to get when you hovered over an article in the more condensed list when in the Apps view?
This was very useful as when you have multiple columns on the App view, you could hover over an article to get an idea if it was worth reading. In the new condensed view, this has gone and replaced by a lighter grey text that goes off to the right. Unfortunately with multiple columns on the App view, you only get one or 2 words showing so can’t really tell much about the article.
Thank you. Appreciate all the work you do on the site, which is free to most so we shouldn’t complain 🙂
#61 | Juan Pablo Salazar Bertin | December 20th, 2016 at 7:55 pm
+1
It’s also useful when the title is wider than the widget.
#62 | Rich | December 20th, 2016 at 2:06 pm
I really dislike the changes. Why is there no options to have the ‘classic view’ with black font colour and the headlines like it used to be – some feeds we only want a few items, others we want more.
The new design adds clutter and reduces user control. The reduced font contrast might be a nice design fad, but it sacrifices user experience and ease of scanning the entire page for updates.
Please change it back
#63 | E.T. | December 20th, 2016 at 8:29 pm
+1
#64 | giulian | December 20th, 2016 at 2:09 pm
What is this shit ? i can read news now thanks so much….
#65 | Rob Peterson | December 20th, 2016 at 3:20 pm
Some warning that this was coming would have been nice.
I could get used to it. My major problems are these:
The scrolling headlines add no value and is cumbersome. I am in apps view. I have to find a seam between articles to scroll down the page. I want to have the option of choosing how may headlines to display like before.
I have four columns vertically. In condensed mode there often isn’t enough room to display the entire headline. They just trail off into the gray.
Thanks.
#66 | E.T. | December 20th, 2016 at 8:28 pm
+1
#67 | Michael | December 20th, 2016 at 3:29 pm
The new formats are awful. The feed headlines are just not readable anymore. Please reset the changes to the old visuals….
#68 | Mike | December 20th, 2016 at 3:30 pm
While trying to get get used to the new format yesterday and this morning (PS not going well) I notieced that the hover=over summary box no longer gets displayed. I seriously miss this feature.
#69 | jOe | December 20th, 2016 at 3:31 pm
This is AWFUL! The page in app view with 4 columns on a 13″ laptop is totally unreadable now. Please get rid of the scroll bars!! What the hell were you thinking?! Please give us the option to change it back. THIS IS AWFUL!
#70 | Juan | December 20th, 2016 at 3:46 pm
ohhhh disaster!!!
#71 | jerry | December 20th, 2016 at 4:55 pm
I’m relieved to see so many complaints about this and I’m adding my voice in hopes that it gets fixed ASAP. It is terrible. I start my day with Netvibes App view as my home page and I have all feeds set to 2 or 3 lines so I can know at a glance what I haven’t yet read. Now the entire page is filled with greyed out text and the fade effect makes it harder to discern that.
Please put this back or make it an option. Please make the font black again so I can read it.
Thank you
#72 | TN | December 20th, 2016 at 5:04 pm
Just another voice in the avalanche of complaints, but the new display is particularly horrible on Android. I use Firefox to browse and save articles to Pocket – it used to work perfectly and I’ve just had to give up with it as only the desktop seems to work vaguely adequately now. Please put it back to how it was!
#73 | Matthew Roy | December 20th, 2016 at 5:51 pm
Significantly less information and significantly harder to read. Please provide an option to revert to the previous view. Unfortunately I’ll be exiting Netvibes otherwise, and I’ve been with you since 2009!
#74 | Pete Weiss | December 20th, 2016 at 7:55 pm
If you developers think the new format is better – why don´t you at least offer an option to keep the old style?
I do not want to read a small part of the first line – I want the headers in readable fashion and nothing else. Been using this for years – no my dashboard is a horrible mess of cluttered letters that I hate to look at.
Bring back the old style and options please!
Thanks!
PS: I never understand why developers think it is a good idea to impose something on their users (Windows 10 anyone???)
#75 | Frank Kleine | December 20th, 2016 at 8:04 pm
All been said – hate the new look with no option to go back – and been with netvibes for years.
Checking out start.me now – netvibes has become unusable for me. Thanks for that unwanted christmas present – can I swap for a tie?
#76 | Mahmut Meny | December 20th, 2016 at 8:48 pm
Me used condensed view for many time and like it much – but the new look is very ugly and too full. Don´t want see more text – only first head.
Scrollbar is ok – hope can go back again.
#77 | Joe Bartels | December 20th, 2016 at 8:59 pm
Please bring back the old view. The new look and feel is a complete fail.
#78 | Simon Weaver | December 20th, 2016 at 9:46 pm
I have been using Netvibes since April 2007 (just checked). I’ve always been happy with it even though I’ve never found a theme I really liked. At least it has served its purpose of displaying a lot of information at a glance. Now I can’t read half the headlines as they get cut off. I’ve never felt the need to look for an alternate service, but I suppose I’ll have to now.
#79 | Jo | December 20th, 2016 at 10:04 pm
I cannot believe you made these changes that made the whole user experience just terrible. Please bring back the old display options – otherwise I need to find a new service.
#80 | IK | December 20th, 2016 at 10:27 pm
I will be asking my money back. This update makes dashboard nice and cute. However, Netvibes forgot that most of us are power users. We don’t need a dumbed down UI. We need the opposite – more options and more tweaks to be available so we can fine tune our dashboards the way we like it.
#81 | Pat H. | December 21st, 2016 at 12:08 am
One more vote for the old style.
#82 | Gene | December 21st, 2016 at 1:26 am
Can’t read the light text, really miss the black type. Can’t tell read from unread – miss the bold text titles. I am sad.
#83 | mbuono | December 21st, 2016 at 6:39 am
I don’t like the new style : the gray font/small characters make Netvibes dashboard unuseful ! (and I don’t need the half of the 1st line too )
#84 | Kostas | December 21st, 2016 at 7:08 am
Can you put at least an option to change back to previous form for all of us that don’t like the new one??
Thanks!
#85 | Make | December 21st, 2016 at 8:24 am
I want old font back!
This is too bright
#86 | Jim | December 21st, 2016 at 8:46 am
The new designs is bull shit… i can’t read anything!, soft-grey color over white background?, are you kidding me?. Please, return to old style an read an UX book before make changes
#87 | Yuko | December 21st, 2016 at 8:57 am
I like old version!!!!
I want to read whole title of the article at first sight!
#88 | Bernd | December 21st, 2016 at 9:33 am
Too Bad, it cannot be used anymore on tablets because of the new scrolling functionality. 🙁
#89 | Beef | December 21st, 2016 at 12:02 pm
No way, man. Netvibes was AWESOME because allows me to read TONS of titles in a matter of seconds. Now it’s REALLY HARD to read only titles. Let me HIDE the content, let me keep TITLES ONLY! Please!!
And… normal/tall/short… what are you doing? We are smart users, not tablet users. Please allow me to choose how many lines to keep!! HELP!
#90 | Poil | December 21st, 2016 at 12:09 pm
So netvibes, all your users are agree, new style sucks, less readable, less functionnal … That’s bad, I’m using netvibes for more than 10 years, I was happy but I’m going to find another RSS agregator in a week if no improvement …
#91 | Barn Nigh | December 21st, 2016 at 12:18 pm
Hi,
nice you state that you won´t stick with the unreadable font colors – but I do not want to read more than just the headline.
Also I want to set the number of articles I do see in condensed mode per dash – and not be imposed a number by you ..
Only changing colors will not be good enough for me – please bring back the old style completely.
Changes should always be optional and not imposed – something that MS had do learn the hard way (and still is).
I´m lookging at start.me right now, and must say while not everything is perfect there too, I have a feeling that I can configure it more to my liking than on netvibes currently.
I would never have even looked at other options than netvibes without your change …
Regards – Barn
#92 | E.T. | December 21st, 2016 at 12:22 pm
+1
#93 | Scott | December 21st, 2016 at 1:49 pm
Long time user as well. What the hell!!! Please put it back!! No pictures, preferred setting number of articles to view. I don’t know who you were listening to, but hope you are reading all these complaints.
#94 | PapaMAS | December 21st, 2016 at 1:56 pm
First, let me echo the negative comments everyone else has made. I wonder how you made this remark: “You spoke, we listened.” I don’t know who you listened to, but are you listening now?
Second, there was also changes in how articles get displayed. I can no longer resize the reading area – the tab column on the left takes up too much space. Also, in website view the area where the articles get displayed is too small.
Netvibes was great because the users could customize it to their liking. What were you guys thinking?
#95 | Ludek | December 21st, 2016 at 2:14 pm
I am an avid reader. Now Netvibes is almost unusable. This is terrible design change. Please revert it back or at least give us an option for “old” view too. I don’t want infinite scroll, I want semi-compact view where I can see full titles. This change made it almost impossible to choose what articles I want to read.
#96 | KNTRO | December 21st, 2016 at 3:48 pm
What a stupid move you’ve done, Netvibes!
“DON’T FIX WHAT IS NOT BROKEN”, remember that.
#97 | Josh | December 21st, 2016 at 4:02 pm
This is a terrible change. NetVibes was useful to me before, now it is just a giant wall of text. Please return the ability to limit the number of stories that show up in an RSS feed. The scroll bar is terrible, I can no longer easily scroll down the actual page without carefully placing my mouse between the boxes.
I came to NetVibes when the Google page shut down, and now you’ve ruined the two features that enhance usability. Is it time to move on again?
#98 | Jessica | December 21st, 2016 at 4:04 pm
NetVibes: I agree with most of the commenters here – the site is almost impossible to use. The change in font color and display means that the lines are cutoff and difficult to read. I use NetVibes in “app” mode so that, at a glance, I can see the headlines of the sites that I’ve chosen. But this format has made that impossible. At least as a temporary fix, please let us use the “old” view!
#99 | Thibault | December 21st, 2016 at 4:22 pm
Why would you want all the news titles on one line only ? 🙁 It’s against all readability rules
Also, the mouseover let us see the beginning of the article while staying on netvibes, now thats gone. It’s really painful, and I really don’t want to quit netvibes but it seems everything has been made to reduce the readability.
#100 | jerry | December 21st, 2016 at 4:42 pm
Ugh. Now I have to carefully position the mouse in between tiles to scroll the page, otherwise it scrolls only the tile!
Hopefully you guys aren’t insulted or hurt by all of these comments and understand that the passion expressed above is due to a love of the product as it was before the changes. Netvibes is one of very few productivity tools that actually does make me more productive. The satisfaction of knowing at a glance that I’m caught up on everything I need to read is priceless.
#101 | Rob Peterson | December 21st, 2016 at 5:34 pm
Please fix the scrolling. I am in app mode and I have to find a seam between feeds to scroll down.
#102 | iG4 | December 21st, 2016 at 7:15 pm
The scroll keeps at bottom when click other article from the list.
When I’m reading an article and I have finished it I click the next message in the left panel list and when the new article is loaded i’m seeing the end of article… I must have scroll with mouse manually every time to top
#103 | netvibeuser | December 21st, 2016 at 7:29 pm
anyone knows a good alternative? im done..
#104 | Robert | December 21st, 2016 at 7:34 pm
I’ve been using Netvibes for years and I don’t like the changes and it’s not user friendly:
– In apps mode unread items are grey, read items are also grey (just a bit lighter grey), hard to see the difference
– Too much text on 1 line, I only need to see the item header, screens are now full of text, very hard to read
– There used to be a tool-tip when hovering over the item showing more information, it’s gone, just fading text
– With a right click an item could be marked as read, leaving others unread, to read them later, it’s gone
– Mostly, the apps are no longer auto refreshed, for new items to show, I have to refresh the apps manually or scroll down and up again, so it’s no longer ‘feeding’
– The scroll bar for older items is nice, however often the old style windows scroll bars are shown
– Scrolling down sometimes keeps ‘loading’ forever
– The number of items per app could be set to fit all apps on one page/tab, now I need to scroll the page or make all apps ‘short’
This ‘revamp’ is really disappointing.
#105 | s | December 21st, 2016 at 7:55 pm
Next time listen to us BEFORE make change
#106 | jerry | December 22nd, 2016 at 2:11 am
“You spoke, we listened. In the next few days, Netvibes will update font colors on the dashboard for better contrast and visibility, so you can easily read your articles.”
What about the ability to specify the number of lines and getting rid of the scroll bar? That is the most important issue and frequently mentioned above! The scroll bars have got to go!
#107 | Poil | December 22nd, 2016 at 9:14 am
That’s better, now you need to reduce the delay of “item-preview” and it will be as usefull as before
#108 | terry the censor | December 22nd, 2016 at 9:20 am
> You spoke, we listened.
You did NOT listen. You are rolling back ONE thing, not the MANY garbage changes that have been made.
Something not mentioned by others, I don’t think:
In the previous iteration, I could right click on headlines and open the item in a new tab. This caused the headline in the reader to grey out, indicating I’d read the article. An extremely useful feature! But the opened article headlines no longer grey out unless I click through to Netvibes text-only version of the article. Very stupid.
#109 | E.T. | December 22nd, 2016 at 9:34 am
>You did NOT listen. You are rolling back ONE thing, not the MANY >garbage changes that have been made.
+1
#110 | Benedicter | December 22nd, 2016 at 10:50 am
>You did NOT listen. You are rolling back ONE thing, not the MANY >garbage changes that have been made.
++
#111 | Jo | December 22nd, 2016 at 3:22 pm
+++
#112 | Webbie | December 22nd, 2016 at 5:20 pm
Is that it ? Just the font. That’s it. I’m gone.
#113 | Ron Brown | December 22nd, 2016 at 9:35 pm
I absolutely hate the new view. At least give us back the choice of how many! Please!
#114 | Susan Ozols | December 24th, 2016 at 3:05 am
Thanks a lot, Netvibes Blog author, for insulting your App View patrons, as being less “avid” than your Reader App users. Some of us actually appreciate aesthetics and design of our own choosing… but that is not surprising to hear, as evidenced by your boring, plain, ugly, unreadable, nonfunctional updated “revamp”.
Condensed at short/med/tall is still the same w/ no line wrap/cutting off the text that I can’t tell what the article is about.
List at short/med/tall is the same as Condensed except for the line spacing w/ a faint gray line, but still no line wrap/cutting off the text that I can’t tell what the article is about.
Normal at short without scrolling a little closer to what was previously existed w/ the text line wrap, but awfully hard to read read gray color and displays only 3 articles (too few for rss feed scanning). With scrolling, 27 (too many) or so articles w/ pictures/photos (which I don’t want). ALL IN BIG UGLY UNATTRACTIVE FONT THAT TAKES UP TOO MUCH SPACE, rather than lending itself to displayed articles at a glance which is what a dashboard is supposed to b. e I HATE HAVING TO USE THE SCROLL BAR TO SEE CONTENT & WAY TOO MANY ARTICLES W/ PICS. Once directed to the website, I could view other content at will—the point being, I had no need for your scroll bar before changes, but now it is just a substandard workaround to try to navigate what I want to read, but useless in scanning at a glance.
Normal at Med/Tall – Same as Short only longer list of articles w/ pictures.
Mosaic: RIDICULOUS, AWFUL, DON’T EVEN BOTHER W/ THIS MESS–A CHILD COULD PRODUCE BETTER AESTHETICS/DESIGN!!! Defeats the whole purpose of a dashboard to scan/read at a glance.
Hovering added back on, but it takes too long to do that for every article just to get a gist of understanding of what the article is about (especially where no line wrap). LABORIOUS FOR USERS TRYING TO FIND A WORK AROUND TO SCAN/READ AT A GLANCE.
Sorry, but no matter what Netvibes does to this MESS OF A TEMPLATE ROLL OUt that has ruined Netvibes Basic Apps View, it will never even come close to what was before the 12/19/16 changes that users enjoyed.
My only question to Netvibes is: SERIOUSLY NETVIBES, WHAT’S WRONG WITH YOUR THINKING IN ROLLING OUT SUCH A DECREASED INFANTILE MESS–YOU HAVE EYES THAT CAN SEE HOW H-O-R-R-I-B-L-E THIS VERSION IS!!! Shame on you for forcing this down users’ throat without even any thought to solicit your users in a beta test or an option to switch. You were at the top for so many for so long; now you are at the BOTTOM OF THE WORST with the thousands that will be fleeing in droves. Does Yahoo ring a bell?… now they’re desperate to sell.
Fire your developers, designers and programmers and whoever headed up these changes and put this out there and PUT IT BACK THE WAY IT WAS. Longstanding users are searching alternatives elsewhere in to duplicate what we had before in Netvibes. YOUR PRODUCT IS NO LONGER USABLE OR READABLE AS YOU’VE MADE IT NOW.