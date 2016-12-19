New Reading App Views



Dec. 21st update:

You spoke, we listened. In the next few days, Netvibes will update font colors on the dashboard for better contrast and visibility, so you can easily read your articles.

Thanks for your comments and feedback! Send us more suggestions for Netvibes here.

Avid readers use their Dashboard in reader view. But it does not make the app view any less worthy of a great reading experience. That’s why we just launched a major layout revamping of all Netvibes reading apps. Here is what’s new:

When you add a new reading app, it will automatically detect the best View setting, which will be one of the following:

List . One line per article. Depending on the article’s content, you will only see of its title and the beginning of its first sentence.



. One line per article. Depending on the article’s content, you will only see of its title and the beginning of its first sentence. Condensed . Same as list view but in a smaller font, meaning that more content can be displayed on each line. This view is especially convenient for feeds that publish articles with lengthy titles.



. Same as list view but in a smaller font, meaning that more content can be displayed on each line. This view is especially convenient for feeds that publish articles with lengthy titles. Normal . This view displays article titles along with an excerpt of their body texts and a thumbnail if at least one image is provided with the article.



. This view displays article titles along with an excerpt of their body texts and a thumbnail if at least one image is provided with the article. Mosaic. Every article is represented by a big thumbnail (if an image is provided) and its title.



This different views are also reflected in the layout of the left-hand navigation bar that is displayed whenever you open an article to read it.

Of course, you can manually change the View setting by clicking on the four-dot icon located on every reading app’s header, then on “Settings” and by selecting the layout of your choice using the “View” drop down menu.

Reading apps are now also responsive to your browser’s size. Their widths will automatically change to match your device size. It will be larger on your laptop than on your iPad for instance.

And say good bye to pagination. More articles will load as you scroll down your feeds. You can choose to display more articles at once by changing the app’s height. To do so, just click on the four-dot icon > Settings and select one of the Size preset (short, medium, tall).

And as always, you can use your Dashboard’s general settings to set the body text size of your articles to your liking by enabling or disabling the compact mode and the maximum adaptive width option.

All your reading apps will automatically be migrated a new view when you log into your Netvibes account as follows:

– Apps that were set to the current Normal view will be migrated to the new Condensed view.

– Apps set to the current Normal view with the details setting enabled will be migrated to the new Normal view.

– Apps set to Ticker, Magazine, Quick details, Headline, Slideshow, Classy slideshow and Classy slideshow (black) will be migrated to the new Mosaic view.

