Netvibes Premium for Team: Switch from edition mode to your own copy of a shared Dashboard in one click

Quick background

With Netvibes Premium for Team, a team leader creates a Master Dashboard with all the content and Social Analytics apps that are relevant to every person on his or her team. Each member – including the team leader – then retrieves a copy of that Dashboard. All the tags added to any copy are shared across the team while other actions – like adding content – are only visible on the copy. Netvibes Premium for Team allows you to collaborate without overwhelming your colleagues with information that is irrelevant to them.

The team leader can choose who is allowed to edit the Master Dashboard and who is not.

What’s new

If you are allowed to edit a Master Dashboard, switching from your own copy to the Master Dashboard will soon be easier than ever: Simply log into your Netvibes account on netvibes.com and open your list of Dashboards.

Click on the “Publisher” line and you will instantly be taken to the Master Dashboard. Make all the edits you want. When you are done, click on the “Subscriber access” button located on the top left-hand corner and you will taken to your private copy.

It is that easy! You will no longer need to log into the Manager to switch back and forth between your own copy and the Master Dashboard.

