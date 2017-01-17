Netvibes is a finalist for “Best Cloud Automation Solution” in the 2016-17 Cloud Awards
- January 17th 2017 at 02:56 PM
2017 has started off on a great foot for Netvibes! We are honored to announce today that Netvibes is a finalist for “Best Cloud Automation Solution” in the 2016-17 Cloud Awards. Although final winners will not be announced until later this month, the impressive competition from over 300 organizations around the world has made this a special honor.
For the past six years, the Cloud Awards program has been honoring and recognizing industry leaders and innovators. Finalists are chosen by a panel of international industry experts from around the globe. For the full list of finalists, visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2017-shortlist/.
Netvibes’ award-winning Dashboard of Things makes it simple for anyone to automate interactions between devices, apps, events and data. You create a custom Potion by picking the Trigger(s) and Action(s) you want to take place–e.g., If X and Y happen, then do Z.
Consumers can take control of their digital lives with Potions like:
- Smart smoke detector: When my Nest Protect detects smoke in my home: If the date is Aug. 13-20 (while I’m on vacation), then text my neighbor. Otherwise, text me.
- Reading list: When a new article is published with “iPhone 8” in the title, then share the link on Facebook and add the article to Pocket so I can read it later.
Companies can automate their business logic to respond immediately with Potions like:
- Crisis alerts: If negative mentions of MyBrand increase for 5 days in a row, then email the social media team and schedule a meeting to discuss.
- Social automation: When someone tweets at @MyBrand and it includes keyword “Help,” automatically respond with a link to our support page.
- KPI forecasting: When website traffic is predicted to exceed our goal tomorrow, then text the CTO and email congratulations to the team.
And much more! Create your own Potion on the Netvibes dashboard, or check our blog for more Potion ideas.
For a free demo to see how Netvibes Potions can help your business drive faster decision-making, please contact us.
