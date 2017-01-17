2017 has started off on a great foot for Netvibes! We are honored to announce today that Netvibes is a finalist for “Best Cloud Automation Solution” in the 2016-17 Cloud Awards. Although final winners will not be announced until later this month, the impressive competition from over 300 organizations around the world has made this a special honor.

For the past six years, the Cloud Awards program has been honoring and recognizing industry leaders and innovators. Finalists are chosen by a panel of international industry experts from around the globe. For the full list of finalists, visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2017-shortlist/.

Netvibes’ award-winning Dashboard of Things makes it simple for anyone to automate interactions between devices, apps, events and data. You create a custom Potion by picking the Trigger(s) and Action(s) you want to take place–e.g., If X and Y happen, then do Z.

Consumers can take control of their digital lives with Potions like:

Smart smoke detector : When my Nest Protect detects smoke in my home: If the date is Aug. 13-20 (while I’m on vacation), then text my neighbor. Otherwise, text me.

: When my Nest Protect detects smoke in my home: If the date is Aug. 13-20 (while I’m on vacation), then text my neighbor. Otherwise, text me. Reading list: When a new article is published with “iPhone 8” in the title, then share the link on Facebook and add the article to Pocket so I can read it later.

Companies can automate their business logic to respond immediately with Potions like:

