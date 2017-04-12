Keep everyone informed: Send custom Pushmail reports in response to any trigger

Available for Enterprises and Teams, Netvibes Pushmails are automated email reports that you can send to anyone, on any schedule, using the exact graphs and information you want to include. You can design unlimited Pushmails to keep teams informed about brand mentions and other metrics, send an automatic monthly report to clients, and much more.

Today we are pleased to announce that Pushmails are now supported by Netvibes Potions, delivering even more customization options to help you keep everyone informed, 24/7/365.

Netvibes Potions allow you automate custom interactions from the dashboard–for example: If these 2 things happen, then do X; otherwise, do Y and Z. (To learn more about Potions, visit our documentation page.)

Now that Pushmails are a supported “Action” for Potions, you can schedule Pushmails to be sent in response to any Potion trigger. You can schedule Pushmails to go out at a specific time, in response to apps or data, or only when a data trend erupts. For example:

Reports-on-Demand: When Client A sends me an email that includes keywords “numbers this week,” then automatically send the “Weekly Client A” Pushmail report.

Report-when-Metric-is-achieved: When our social media campaign reaches its target goal, automatically send a Pushmail report to the team.

Report-when-Data-trends: When our website traffic declines for 2 weeks in a row, automatically send me a Pushmail report analyzing our top web traffic sources.

Potions with Pushmail feature a new dashboard wizard, delivering even more control over the content and style of your email reports. You can easily add or remove articles, apps and dashboard tabs to your Pushmail. You can also change the colors and styling, as well as easily change the order of any the content you’ve chosen to include in any Pushmail.

Learn more about Pushmails on our website, or read a real customer case study. For questions or a free demo, please contact us.

