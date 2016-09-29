End of MyYahoo! Japan: Transfer your RSS Feeds to Netvibes

On September 29, 2016, MyYahoo! Japan will shut down its service. If you are looking for a new RSS feed reader, then give Netvibes a try! You can export your RSS feeds from MyYahoo! and easily connect them to a free Netvibes dashboard. Read the details below.

Take control of your digital life with Netvibes. You can read your favorite websites and RSS feeds, follow social media, be alerted to breaking news, or find articles on just the topics that interest you. View your calendar, to do list, emails and apps in one place. You can even connect your smart devices to Netvibes to automatically control the Internet of Things. To learn more about Netvibes, visit netvibes.com or watch this overview video. For analytics, team collaboration and other enterprise features, please visit netvibesbusiness.com.

How to export RSS feeds from MyYahoo! Japan:

Use the export tool feature here: http://my.yahoo.co.jp/ExportRss.

The tool will create an OPML, which can then be imported into Netvibes.

How to import OPML into Netvibes:

Log into Netvibes, if you are not already logged in

Click on ‘Reading App’

Click on ‘Import OPML’

Find the MyYahoo! .opml file

Click ‘Import’

Questions about Netvibes? Search for answers on our FAQ site, or reach out and contact us.

