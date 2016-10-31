Automate your brand’s Facebook Page: Publish content automatically with Netvibes Potions

Netvibes Potions make it simple to take control of your digital life by automating interactions between devices, apps and data. You pick the Trigger(s) and Action(s) you want to take place, and your Potion magically obeys. Today we are adding a new Facebook ingredient to help you do even more. You can now publish content directly to Facebook Pages with Potions, making it easier for community managers to keep fans engaged. (If you’re new to Netvibes Potions, learn more on our FAQ page).

With our new Facebook Page ingredient for Potions, you can automatically publish content to any Facebook Page where you are an Administrator, using any Potion trigger. These Potions can save you time while keeping your social media presence fresh and continually updated.

Here are a few Potion examples where the Facebook Page action comes in handy:

Content amplification:

When my company publishes a new blogpost, then automatically share the link on our Facebook Page and on Twitter.



When I “like” a photo on Instagram, then automatically publish it on my Facebook Page.

Automatic announcements:

When our website goes down (trigger: HTTP call), then post a message on our Facebook page that says, “Website is currently down, but we are working on it. Thanks for your patience!”

When company sales increase for 3 months in a row, then post an announcement on our internal employee Facebook Page and email congratulations to the team.

Netvibes Potions are fully customizable, so these are just a few ideas. You can create your own Potions from scratch with our Potion wizard to make the Dashboard act exactly as you wish.

Questions? Feel free to contact us or leave us a comment below.

