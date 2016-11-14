Automatically share content on LinkedIn with Netvibes Potions

With Netvibes Potions, you have the power to control the Internet of Things and automate your business logic to respond immediately, 24/7/365, to events and data triggers. Today we added a new ingredient to Netvibes Potions: you can now share links automatically on LinkedIn. Let’s see how it works.

As with all Netvibes Potions, you customize the trigger(s) and action(s) to do whatever you like. For example, If A or B Triggers happen, then do X and Y actions; otherwise, do Z. (To learn more about Potions, please visit our FAQ page).

Here are a few Potions you can create using the new LinkedIn action:



Amplify content across social channels

When my company posts a new blog, automatically share the link on LinkedIn, Twitter and our Facebook page:







When my company posts a new blog, automatically share the link on LinkedIn, Twitter and our Facebook page: Content curation and thought leadership

When a new article is published about “Virtual Reality” in my curated Library of trusted sources, then automatically share the article on LinkedIn.







When a new article is published about “Virtual Reality” in my curated Library of trusted sources, then automatically share the article on LinkedIn. Automatically share articles

When a new article is published with “My Company” in the title, automatically share the link on LinkedIn.





These are just a few ideas to get you started. You can use the LinkedIn action with any Potion trigger that provides a link. The Netvibes wizard will guide you. Create your own Potion on your Netvibes dashboard in just a few easy steps.

Want a free demo of Netvibes Dashboard Intelligence? Contact us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket



Related

Tags: DoT, ingredient, LinkedIn